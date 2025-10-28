Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 08:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,990

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,420 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,270 in Mumbai and Kolkata, while it remained ₹1,24,900 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,420.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad. In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,490.
 

Also Read

Gold and silver

Should you shift more savings into gold as stock market underperforms?

market rally, gold

Gold prices tumble 6% in biggest drop since 2013 as investors rush to buy

market rally, gold

Gold braces for turbulence ahead of central bank, geopolitical triggers

Gold

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

gold, gold stocks

Gold falls to ₹1,25,600 per 10 grams in Delhi amid weak global cues

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,140.
          
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,900.
 
US gold prices hovered near their lowest in more than two weeks on Tuesday, as optimism over a possible US-China trade deal dented demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors looked forward to major central bank policy announcements this week.
  Spot gold was flat at $3,981.67 per ounce, as of 0024 GMT, after dropping more than 3 per cent in the previous session to its lowest level since October 10. 
US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.6 per cent to $3,996.50 per ounce. 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $46.74 per ounce, platinum slipped 1.2 per cent to $1,571.85 and palladium dipped 0.8 per cent to $1,391.15.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

market rally, gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,25,610

Gold Bar

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,59,900

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,25,880; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,59,900

market rally, gold

Gold extends fall as investors book profits ahead of US inflation data

oil sector, crude oil

Crude oil rises about 2% on higher US demand, trade talk optimism

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayJungle Raj in BiharMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekLenskart IPOReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon