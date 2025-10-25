Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,990

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,510 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,24,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,510.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
 

Also Read

gold, gold stocks

Gold falls to ₹1,25,600 per 10 grams in Delhi amid weak global cues

Gold Bar

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,59,900

At 8:00 am on Friday, when sales opened in India, Bigbasket completed its first delivery in Bengaluru to popular content creator Jordindian

iPhones, gold, silver coins drive BigBasket's record 500% Diwali sales rise

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,25,880; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,59,900

market rally, gold

Gold extends fall as investors book profits ahead of US inflation data

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,140. 
         
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,69,900.
 
US gold prices pared losses on Friday after slightly softer-than-expected US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week, but the metal was still set for its first weekly loss in ten weeks.
 
Spot gold was steady at $4,125.11 per ounce by 12:05 pm ET (1605 GMT), after falling nearly 2 per cent earlier in the session. The price is down 2.8 per cent for the week. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.1 per cent to $4,143.20 per ounce.
 
Bullion has gained 55 per cent this year, on geopolitical and trade tensions, robust central bank buying, and expectations of US interest rate cuts among other factors.
 
Elsewhere, platinum slipped 0.6 per cent to $1,616.46, while palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,459.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

oil sector, crude oil

Crude oil rises about 2% on higher US demand, trade talk optimism

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,27,200; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,63,900

Gold Festive Season

Samvat 2082: Consider buying gold and silver as correction takes rootpremium

crude oil prices

Oil prices steady as oversupply fears ease, demand outlook improves

Gold Bar

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,30,680; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,71,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon