Friday, October 24, 2025 | 09:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls to ₹1,25,600 per 10 grams in Delhi amid weak global cues

Gold falls to ₹1,25,600 per 10 grams in Delhi amid weak global cues

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at ₹1,32,400 per 10 grams on October 18

gold, gold stocks

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity slumped to Rs 1,25,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had settled at Rs 1,31,800 per 10 grams on Saturday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices tanked to Rs 1,25,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak trends in the international markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,32,400 per 10 grams on October 18.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity slumped to Rs 1,25,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had settled at Rs 1,31,800 per 10 grams on Saturday.

In the local bullion market, silver prices also tumbled to Rs 1,52,600 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. It had ended at Rs 1,70,000 per kg in the previous market session.

 

The association said that local bullion markets reopened on Friday after being closed for four days amid Diwali festivities.

Also Read

Gold Bar

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,59,900

At 8:00 am on Friday, when sales opened in India, Bigbasket completed its first delivery in Bengaluru to popular content creator Jordindian

iPhones, gold, silver coins drive BigBasket's record 500% Diwali sales rise

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,25,880; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,59,900

market rally, gold

Gold extends fall as investors book profits ahead of US inflation data

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's gold reserves crossed 880 metric tonnes by end of September 2025

In the international markets, spot gold fell by $ 38.47, or 0.93 per cent, to $ 4,087.55 per ounce on Friday after rising 0.67 per cent in the previous session.

"Gold struggled to maintain its recovery on Friday as the market shifted from a bullish trend to the correction phase. Traders remain cautious following a sharp sell-off earlier in the week and avoid fresh buying," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Gandhi noted that many markets in India are closed for the holiday season, and following the conclusion of the Diwali festival, the demand in India, the world's second-largest gold consumer, is expected to decline.

Spot silver declined by $ 1.66 per cent to $ 48.12 per ounce in the overseas markets.

"Easing geopolitical tensions, as US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's meeting is scheduled on October 30, also weighs on the metal.

"Meanwhile, the Trump administration's decision to impose sanctions on the biggest Russian oil companies has underscored the fact that geopolitical concerns are going to linger for a long time," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities and Currencies at Mirae Asset Share Khan, said.

Gold is likely to trade between $ 4,000-4200 per ounce level in the near term, as the interest rate cut expectations by the US Federal Reserve limit the downside, Singh added.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said, "The ongoing US government shutdown and uncertainty around trade negotiations are expected to keep sentiment cautious".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil sector, crude oil

Crude oil rises about 2% on higher US demand, trade talk optimism

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,27,200; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,63,900

Gold Festive Season

Samvat 2082: Consider buying gold and silver as correction takes rootpremium

crude oil prices

Oil prices steady as oversupply fears ease, demand outlook improves

Gold Bar

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,30,680; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,71,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Delhi Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon