Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,59,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,640

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,59,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,640.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,070 in Mumbai and Kolkata, while it was at ₹1,25,450 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,26,020.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. It was ₹1,14,990 in Chennai.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,790. 
         
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,58,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,71,000.
 
US gold prices eased on Friday and were on track for their first weekly drop in 10, weighed down a stronger dollar and as market participants squared positions ahead of a key US inflation report due later in the day.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,118.68 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT. Bullion has fallen 3 per cent so far this week, heading for its biggest weekly percentage drop since mid-May.
 
US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.3 per cent to $4,133.40 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $48.62 per ounce and was on track for its worst week since March, down 6 per cent so far this week.
 
Platinum rose 1 per cent to $1,640.98 on Friday and palladium slipped 1.1 per cent to $1,441.04. 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

