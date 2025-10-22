Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold extends fall as investors book profits ahead of US inflation data

Gold extends fall as investors book profits ahead of US inflation data

On the technical front, gold is supported by the 21-day moving average at $4,005

market rally, gold

Spot gold was down 2 per cent at $4,038.89 per ounce, as of 11:19 a.m. ET (1519 GMT), after rising to as much as $4,161.17 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery fell 1.3 per cent to $4,055.40 per ounce.

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices fell on Wednesday to a near two-week low, following their sharpest single-day drop in five years in the previous session, as investors booked profits ahead of key US inflation data due this week.

Spot gold was down 2 per cent at $4,038.89 per ounce, as of 11:19 a.m. ET (1519 GMT), after rising to as much as $4,161.17 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery fell 1.3 per cent to $4,055.40 per ounce.

Gold prices have notched multiple record highs and gained 54 per cent this year, bolstered by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, expectations of US rate cuts and strong inflows into ETFs. Prices fell 5.3 per cent on Tuesday, after notching a record high of $4,381.21 in the preceding session.

 

"Given the aggressive move to the upside over the course of the last several weeks, it's not completely surprising to us to see a bit of profit taking ahead of the CPI report on Friday," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

On the technical front, gold is supported by the 21-day moving average at $4,005.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's gold reserves crossed 880 metric tonnes by end of September 2025

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Sabarimala gold: SIT files first report in Kerala HC in sealed cover

gold, jewellery

Gold prices up 60% this year: How to pick the best Gold ETF in 2025

Gold Bar

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,30,680; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,71,900

People purchase gold jewellery at UTZ, Jewellery shop at Zaveri Bazar Occasion of Dhanteras in Mumbai on Saturday, 18th October 2025. (PHOTO KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Dhanteras 2025: Festive trade likely to cross ₹1 trillion, says CAIT

Friday's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, delayed due to the ongoing US government shutdown, is expected to show that core inflation held at 3.1 per cent in September.

Investors have nearly fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut at the US Federal Reserve's meeting next week. [FEDWATCH]

Gold, a non-yielding asset, tends to benefit in low-interest rate environments.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Wednesday that it was still preparing for a potential summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Investors are also awaiting clarity on next week's potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We maintain a bullish outlook for gold and silver into 2026, and following a much-needed correction/consolidation, traders will likely pause for thought before concluding the developments that drove the historic rallies this year has not gone away," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, in a note.

Among other metals, spot silver dropped 1.3 per cent to $48.12 per ounce. It slipped 7.1 per cent on Tuesday.

Platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,547.09, while palladium rose 0.1 per cent at $1,409.45.

(Reporting by Noel John and Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Kavya Balaraman; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil sector, crude oil

Crude oil rises about 2% on higher US demand, trade talk optimism

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,27,200; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,63,900

Gold Festive Season

Samvat 2082: Consider buying gold and silver as correction takes rootpremium

crude oil prices

Oil prices steady as oversupply fears ease, demand outlook improves

gold, gold stocks

Gold prices consolidate after record rally, focus on US-China talks

Topics : Gold Commodity Market news Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon