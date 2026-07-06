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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices slip ₹150, silver declines ₹5,000 amid weak global cues

Gold prices slip ₹150, silver declines ₹5,000 amid weak global cues

A stronger US dollar and subdued global sentiment prompted traders to trim positions, while investors tracked geopolitical risks and the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

In the international markets, spot gold and silver edged lower to $4,160.60 and $62.24 per ounce, respectively | Image: Adobe Stock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

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Gold prices slipped ₹150 to ₹1,50,650 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, and silver dropped ₹5,000, as a sluggish global trend and a firm US dollar prompted traders to trim positions in precious metals.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at ₹1,50,800 per 10 grams in the preceding session.

Silver snapped its four-day rally, declining ₹5,000 to ₹2,40,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday's closing level of ₹2,45,000 per kg, according to local dealers.

Traders said the market remained range-bound as investors balanced lingering geopolitical risks in West Asia against a stronger greenback and expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy. 

 

"Gold prices experienced a slight decline in the domestic markets on Monday, as investors navigated the complex landscape of Washington-Tehran relations while awaiting key inflation data from the US," said Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

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In the international markets, spot gold and silver edged lower to $4,160.60 and $62.24 per ounce, respectively.

"The yellow metal has slipped in the overseas trade on a firmer dollar as traders continue to discount an interest rate hike this year by the US Federal Reserve," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said. 

 

He said investors will keep a close watch on the US ISM Services (June) numbers and other macroeconomic indicators for fresh signals on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy move.

On the outlook, Singh noted that the precious metal is expected to maintain a positive bias on optimism over easing inflation and weak US jobs data.

However, expectations that the Fed could keep interest rates elevated for longer are likely to limit any sharp upside in prices, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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