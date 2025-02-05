Business Standard

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 85,210, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 98,400 per kg

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 85,210, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 98,400 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 78,110

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 85,360. Credit: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 85,210 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 98,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 78,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 85,210.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 85,360.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 78,110.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 78,260.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 99,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,05,900.
 
US gold prices were flat in early Asian hours on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady offered little clarity on the US monetary policy path this year.
 
US gold prices touched an all time-high on Wednesday, underpinned by safe-haven demand after China responded to US tariffs, which were initially imposed by President Donald Trump on the world's largest consumer of gold.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,847.33 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,848.94 earlier in the session. US gold futures steadied at $2,876.10.
 
Spot silver added 0.2 per cent to $32.15 per ounce, platinum edged 0.3 per cent higher to $966.50, and palladium was flat at $990.75.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

