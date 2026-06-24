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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver futures continues to extend losses in domestic, global markets

Gold, silver futures continues to extend losses in domestic, global markets

In the international market, too, gold and silver futures were trading with losses

gold

In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading lower | Image: Bloomberg

Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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Gold and silver futures continued to trade lower in the domestic market on Wednesday, with both metals opening weak. At the time of writing, gold futures in the domestic market were trading near ₹1,45,000 per 10 grams, while silver futures were around ₹2,25,400 per kg.
 
In the international market, too, gold and silver futures were trading with losses.

Gold futures decline

Gold futures opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The benchmark August gold contract opened at ₹1,45,000 per 10 grams, down ₹1,529 from its previous close of ₹1,46,529.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,45,001, down ₹1,528. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,45,480 and a low of ₹1,44,114. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.
 

Silver loses sheen

Silver futures also opened on a weak note. The benchmark July silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,22,579 per kg, down ₹3,255 from its previous close of ₹2,25,834.

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At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,25,400, down ₹434. During the session, silver touched a high of ₹2,27,110 and a low of ₹2,21,658. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver weak in global market

In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading lower. On Comex, gold opened at $4,130 per ounce, compared with the previous close of $4,149.40 per ounce. At the time of writing, it was trading at $4,101.50 per ounce, down $47.90. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.
 
Comex silver futures opened at $61.63 per ounce, compared with the previous close of $62.07. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $61.88 per ounce, down $0.18. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.
 
 
        Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 grams, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing. 
 

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Topics : Gold Gold futures Silver MCX

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

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