Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,44,590; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,44,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,44,590; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,44,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,32,540

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,740 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,44,590, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,44,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,32,540. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,590 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,47,920 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,740.
 
  

Also Read

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver futures trade lower on MCX, Comex as bullion weakens

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,46,520; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

gold

RBI's gold stock remains unchanged for the eighth consecutive week

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,46,070; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold vs Equities: Who will lead the next market cycle? SAMCO Securities decodes

Will equities dominate the next market cycle amid slowdown in Gold?

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,32,540, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,35,590 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,32,690. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,44,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
US gold extended losses on Wednesday, touching its lowest level in almost two weeks as the dollar climbed amid rising bets on US interest rate hikes, while investors assessed conflicting signals on the US-Iran peace talks.
 
Spot gold fell 1 per cent to $4,067.51 per ounce by 0236 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest level since June 11. US gold futures for August delivery declined 1.6 per cent to $4,083.90.
 
Spot silver fell 0.9 per cent to $61.44 per ounce, platinum lost 0.8 per cent to $1,638, and palladium was down 0.8 per cent at $1,227.41. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

More From This Section

Oil recedes as US-Iran sign peace deal

Oil market may re-enter surplus zone; Brent could slide up to $66/bbl

crude oil

Oil prices rebound after selloff, awaits progress on Strait of Hormuz flows

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold and silver futures rise on MCX, prices soften in global market

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

Oil prices rise after Iran shuts Hormuz again, Trump threatens new attacks

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,45,850; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMumbai MonsoonDigital ParentsTelegram RestoredAir India-Booking.com Tie-UpTechnology NewsPersonal Finance