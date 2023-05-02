close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 60,760

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,700

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

Gold

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price remain unchanged in Tuesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,760, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,000.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,700.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,760.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,910, Rs 60,810, and Rs 61,420, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,700.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,850, Rs 55,750, and Rs 56,300, respectively.
 

Also Read

Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg

Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600

Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 60,930

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50

Gold price falls Rs 220 to Rs 60,820, silver price unchanged at Rs 76,200

Gold price falls Rs 220 to Rs 60,820, silver price unchanged at Rs 76,200

Gold price unchanged at Rs 61,040; silver declines Rs 300 to Rs 76,200

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as cautious market participants awaited fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the US Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,982.69 per ounce by 0248 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,991.00.

Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent at $24.87 per ounce.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold and silver Gold Prices Silver Prices

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:29 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Group, UltraTech, Auto, Sugar, ONGC, Blue Star

shares
4 min read

Stock market live: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tops 18,100 in pre-open

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts show bullish trend likely for Nifty50, Nifty Bank in the near-term

Trading
2 min read
Premium

FPI details in Adani saga: Sebi may seek govt help on info from overseas

Adani group, adani enterprises
3 min read
Premium

Loading up on future: Small-and mid-caps turning into an investor favourite

small- and mid-caps
10 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Group, UltraTech, Auto, Sugar, ONGC, Blue Star

shares
4 min read
Premium

Loading up on future: Small-and mid-caps turning into an investor favourite

small- and mid-caps
10 min read
Premium

FPI details in Adani saga: Sebi may seek govt help on info from overseas

Adani group, adani enterprises
3 min read
Premium

Rate pause effect: Debt fund yields come off after year-long rally

Debt fund
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts show bullish trend likely for Nifty50, Nifty Bank in the near-term

Trading
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon