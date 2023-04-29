Gold price falls Rs 220 to Rs 60,820, silver price unchanged at Rs 76,200

Gold price fell Rs 220 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,820, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 200 to Rs 55,750.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,970, Rs 60,870, and Rs 61,310, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,820.