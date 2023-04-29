close

Gold price falls Rs 220 to Rs 60,820, silver price unchanged at Rs 76,200

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 200 to Rs 55,750

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

| Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 8:02 AM IST
Gold price fell Rs 220 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,820, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 200 to Rs 55,750.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,820.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,970, Rs 60,870, and Rs 61,310, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,750.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,900, Rs 55,800, and Rs 56,200, respectively.

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

