Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Leading refiner, that brings in up to 20% gold, starts trading on India INX

This suggests that India INX, set up at GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), is becoming the main place for Indian jewellers and gold importers to hedge against the risk in gold prices

Gold, Gold bars, gold price

Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BSE's arm India International Exchange (India INX) on Wednesday said India's leading gold refiner, which brings in up to 20 per cent of the country's gold, has started trading gold futures on its platform.
This suggests that India INX, set up at GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), is becoming the main place for Indian jewellers and gold importers to hedge against the risk in gold prices.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Today, one of India's top gold refineries, which brings in 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the country's gold, has started trading gold futures to hedge against gold price volatility," India INX said in a statement.
However, the bourse did not disclose the name of the refiner.
In December 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed Indian companies (except individuals) to manage their gold price risk on recognised exchanges within the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). The move provided more options for Indian companies to hedge against volatility in gold prices through India INX.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India BSE Gold Gold trade GIFT City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon