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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices climb over $2 amid renewed tensions between Israel, Lebanon

Oil prices climb over $2 amid renewed tensions between Israel, Lebanon

US crude futures were up $2.10, or 2.32 per cent, at $92.64 per barrel as of 0013 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose $2.33, or 2.5 per cent, to $95.42 a barrel

crude oil

Amid the resulting supply crisis, Opec+ on Sunday agreed to its fourth increase in oil ‌output in four months | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 6:39 AM IST

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Oil prices were up more than $2 a barrel on Monday after Israel on Sunday launched renewed strikes on Lebanon despite ​a truce between the two countries, eroding hopes for an end ​to the wider war and a restart to crude flows through the ‌Strait of Hormuz.

US crude futures were up $2.10, or 2.32 per cent, at $92.64 per barrel as of 0013 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose $2.33, or 2.5 per cent, to $95.42 a barrel.

That erased most of the losses from Friday, when prices had fallen on mounting hopes of a de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict, which started with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

 

The latest strikes appeared to present yet another barrier to a US-Iran peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for global oil and gas flows. Iran has made a ceasefire with Lebanon a ‌condition for a peace deal with Washington.

Iran retaliated for the Beirut strikes on its ally Hezbollah by launching missiles at Israel. US President Donald Trump said he would tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran.

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Israel had invaded Lebanon in March after Iran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets and drones across the border. Lebanon and Israel said on June 3 that they had agreed to a ceasefire following negotiations in ​Washington.

The two countries had previously agreed to a cessation of hostilities in April, but violence continued.

The wider ‌war has been on pause since the US and Israel halted their attacks on Iran in early April, but with Tehran continuing to block most shipping through ​the Strait ‌of Hormuz.

Amid the resulting supply crisis, Opec+ on Sunday agreed to its fourth increase in oil ‌output in four months. But analysts said the decision would have little impact since most Opec+ members could not meet their output targets because of the Hormuz closure ‌or, ​in the case ​of Russia, infrastructure attacks that have eroded its production capacity.

"In the current market, the physical impact of such a decision would be close to zero," ‌Rystad Energy head of ​geopolitical analysis Jorge Leon said in a note.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Oil Prices Crude Oil Prices Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 6:39 AM IST

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