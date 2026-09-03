Oil prices edge lower as markets weigh renewed US-Iran supply risks

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday as investors weighed the uncertainty of renewed military strikes between the US ​and Iran that risk disrupting supplies from the Middle East.

Brent ​crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $95.2 a barrel at 0029 GMT, ‌while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 24 cents, or 0.26 per cent, at $90.77.

The latest attacks were the most substantial exchange of fire between the US and Iran since July, with the war now in its seventh month.

Brent and WTI swung between gains of as much as $2 a barrel and losses of $1 a barrel during the previous trading session. The session highs for both benchmarks were the highest since July 24.

Oil prices retreated on tentative signs that the latest flare-up was easing, with no confirmed exchange of fire since around midday on Wednesday, Sydney time, IG ‌analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the renewed US campaign against Iran would not continue for "too long" and that US forces had targeted Iran's radar and missile systems.

"We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz - some defensive, some offensive ... It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any ​time we want," Trump said.

"If that easing holds, and it is a big if, it won't ‌be long before oil moving out of the Strait via dark-ship transits and ship-to-ship transfers returns to the levels we saw at the end of last week," ​Sycamore said.

Four ‌commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz, below the 10-day average of around 13, preliminary ‌shipping data from Kpler showed on Wednesday.

Iran also added more ships to the list of vessels it deems non-compliant and subject to fines, confiscation or detention if they ‌try ​to sail through the ​strait.

The US said on Tuesday that 17 million barrels of oil transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, calling it the largest volume of crude ‌to pass through the ​waterway since the US-Israeli war on Iran began.