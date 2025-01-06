Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / RBI added 8 tonnes gold to its reserves in November 2024: WGC report

RBI added 8 tonnes gold to its reserves in November 2024: WGC report

In 2024, central banks - mostly those from emerging markets - remained keen buyers of gold, driven by the need for a stable and secure asset amid global economic uncertainties

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

The report said that the gold price dip in November, following the US election, may have provided some central banks with added impetus to accumulate. | Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Central banks around the world collectively, in November 2024, added 53 tonnes of gold to their reserves, of which the Reserve Bank of India's addition was 8 tonnes, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report on Monday.

In 2024, central banks - mostly those from emerging markets - remained keen buyers of gold, driven by the need for a stable and secure asset amid global economic uncertainties. 

"Assessing the final act of 2024, central banks around the world continued to play a leading role in the demand for gold. November represented another solid month of gold buying as central banks collectively added a net 53 tonnes to global official holdings," WGC said in a report - Central bank gold statistics November 2024.

 

The gold price dip in November, following the US election, may have provided some central banks with added impetus to accumulate, WGC said.

WGC further noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued with its 2024 buying streak, adding a further 8 tonnes to its gold reserves in November.

Also Read

RBI

RBI removes biz restrictions on Kolkata-based Arohan Financial Services

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI clears National, Cosmos Co-operative Bank merger, effective January 6

mutual funds

RBI keeps interest rate on floating rate savings bonds unchanged at 8.05%

Bank Holidays

Bank holidays in January 2025: Check state-wise bank holiday complete list

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks urge RBI to inject liquidity via foreign-exchange swaps amid crunch

This lifted the year-to-date buying to 73 tonnes and total gold holdings to 876 tonnes, maintaining its position as the second largest buyer in 2024, after Poland.

According to WGC, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) was a major buyer in November increasing its gold reserves by 21 tonnes in November, taking its total year-to-date purchase to 90 tonnes and the total holding to 448 tonnes.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan's gold reserves rose by 9 tonnes during the month - the first monthly addition since July. The bank's year-to-date net purchases amounted to 11 tonnes and total gold holdings amounted to 382 tonnes, said the report.

Meanwhile, the National Bank of Kazakhstan increased its gold reserves by 5 tonnes, the second successive month of buying as a result, the bank has flipped to being a net purchaser with a total gold holdings of 295 tonnes.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) had resumed gold purchases after a six-month hiatus, adding 5 tonnes of gold to its reserves, increasing its year-to-date net purchases to 34 tonnes and its total reported gold holdings to 2,264 tonnes (5 per cent of total reserves), the report said.

Data published by the Central Bank of Jordan showed its gold reserves rose by over 4 tonnes in November - the first monthly increase since July. The country's year-to-date net purchases now total nearly 2 tonnes, lifting gold holdings to 73 tonnes, it added.

The Central Bank of Turkey increased its gold reserves by 3 tonnes during November 2024, and also entered into reverse swap agreements (gold for lira) with domestic commercial banks to manage liquidity.

Gold reserves held by the Czech National Bank rose by almost 2 tonnes in November - the 21st consecutive month of buying, it said, adding the Czech National Bank's year-to-date net purchases now total almost 20 tonnes, lifting gold holdings to just above 50 tonnes.

The Bank of Ghana continued its gold accumulation as part of its domestic gold purchase programme, adding 1 tonne in November, taking its year-to-date net purchases to a total of 10 tonnes, lifting total gold holdings to 29 tonnes.

The bank also launched a Ghana Gold Coin to the public during the month as part of its efforts to stabilise the economy and promote investment in Ghana's gold reserves, WGC stated.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore was the month's largest seller, reducing its gold reserves by 5 tonnes, bringing the year-to-date net sales to 7 tonnes and overall gold holdings to 223 tonnes, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold, jewellery

Gold prices fall Rs 10 to Rs 78,700, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 91,400 per kg

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices up Rs 10 at Rs 79,210, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 92,600 per kg

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,340

Gold

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,010

Gold, Gold Coin

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,550, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 90,400 per kg

Topics : RBI Gold demand World Gold Council

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon