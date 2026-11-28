Binance said ??on Friday it received in-principle approval ​from Bhutan's Gelephu Central Bank to establish regulated digital-asset operations in the Himalayan kingdom, ??as part of its plans to expand into five Asian markets next year.

"The in-principle approval is a first step, not a full license ‌, and Binance must satisfy the ​conditions specified by GCB... ​before the relevant regulated activities may commence," the world's largest cryptocurrency ​exchange said in a statement.

Binance's expansion push follows a security breach US authorities have linked to North Korea that resulted in $6.3 billion being stolen from its platform last month and stopped all ​users from making withdrawals for the next two days. The company ‌said earlier this week it has finished work to ​recover its withdrawal systems.

This month, SB Seker, head of Binance's Asia-Pacific unit, told Reuters: "We have ongoing conversations with at least five or six markets... three ‌of which are in ​quite mature stages."

Seker did ‌not specify the new markets that Binance was looking at. Binance ‌has ??operating licences in 15 markets, and Seker said South ​and Southeast Asia were key priorities.

The partnership in Bhutan will include an operational presence, with local hiring ​and investment in digital assets, the Binance statement on Friday said.

"Establishing an Asia hub in Gelephu Mindfulness ‌City is a strategic decision that reflects Binance's commitment to operating within ‌clear, progressive regulatory frameworks", Seker said in the statement.

Binance has said it could cover the losses linked to the October cyberattack without raising fresh funds.