Binance said ​on Thursday its withdrawal recovery work is complete ‌and it ​has ​lifted its withdrawal suspension ​after a record $6.3 billion was stolen ​in ‌a hack last month.

The ​crypto platform added that a small ‌number ​of ‌networks are temporarily ‌paused while they ​undergo maintenance or planned upgrades, separate ​from its completed ‌recovery work.