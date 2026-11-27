Binance lifts withdrawal suspension after $6.3 billion crypto heist
Binance said it has completed recovery work and lifted its withdrawal suspension following last month's record $6.3 billion hack
Reuters
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Binance said on Thursday its withdrawal recovery work is complete and it has lifted its withdrawal suspension after a record $6.3 billion was stolen in a hack last month.
The crypto platform added that a small number of networks are temporarily paused while they undergo maintenance or planned upgrades, separate from its completed recovery work.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 8:10 AM IST