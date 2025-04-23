Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin eyes $100,000: Is this the last chance to buy under six figures?

Bitcoin eyes $100,000: Is this the last chance to buy under six figures?

Market analysts attribute this rally in cryptocurrencies to increased institutional buying, a weakening dollar index, and other favorable macroeconomic conditions

Bitcoin, crypto

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cryptocurrencies were buzzing in trade on Monday, April 23, 2025, with the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming the $90,000 threshold for the first time in 45 days. The broader crypto market has responded positively, with total market capitalisation rising by 5.82 per cent to $2.91 trillion.
  Market analysts attribute this rally in cryptocurrencies to increased institutional buying, a weakening dollar index, and other favorable macroeconomic conditions.
 
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, traded higher by nearly 6.41 per cent at $93,697.52 at 10:30 AM on April 23, 2025. The flagship crypto has traded in the range of $87,972.21 to $93,847.25 in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $56.02 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin’s current market capitalisation stands at $1.85 trillion.
 
 
This sharp upward move in Bitcoin, Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, said, is not just a product of technical momentum—it is driven by stronger macroeconomic signals and renewed institutional interest.  "The recent $381 million in net inflows across US spot Bitcoin ETFs, the highest single-day total since late January, speaks volumes about the shift in sentiment among long-term investors. With long-term holders steadily accumulating and technical indicators showing strength above key support levels, the stage may be set for Bitcoin to make a decisive push toward the $100,000 milestone," said Sehgal.

Impact of geopolitical developments

Geopolitical developments are also playing a key role. Remarks from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and President Trump suggesting a de-escalation in the US-China trade dispute have improved the broader risk environment, lifting both traditional equities and digital assets. Over $581 million in liquidated short positions highlights how swiftly the market is rebalancing in response to this optimism.

Also Read

cryptocurrencie

Bitcoin shows resilience at higher levels, eyes $93K; support lies at $85K

Crypto market

Crypto markets gain steam: Bitcoin's rise above $87k fuels market optimism

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin holds strong near $86K amid Fed's hawkishness and inflation fears

Bitcoin update

Bitcoin sees profit booking at higher levels, tests resistance at $83,700

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin dips below $76K, tests support at $74K amid US-China tariff concern

 
This current surge highlights Bitcoin’s resilience amid persistent market volatility, said Himanshu Maradiya, founder and chairman of CIFDAQ Group. Supporting this rally, the US dollar index has hit a three-year low at 98.29, creating favorable macroeconomic conditions for crypto assets.
 
"Adding to the bullish sentiment is the appointment of Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman. His return signals a shift toward a more constructive regulatory approach, with several enforcement actions already rolled back under his leadership," said Maradiya. "With resistance expected around the $90K–$94K range, investors may be looking at the 'last chance' to accumulate Bitcoin below $100K." However, Maradiya advises caution, as volatility may still resurface.

Institutional buying impact

Meanwhile, Alankar Saxena, co-founder and CTO of Mudrex, attributes this rally to increased institutional buying, with Bitcoin spot ETFs seeing net inflows reach a multi-month high of over $700 million, totaling over $1 billion in inflows this week alone. "Additionally, the Fear and Greed Index now stands at ‘Neutral’, indicating that retail investors are re-entering the markets.  Another bullish metric is the decline in exchange inflows, suggesting reduced selling pressure, helping build momentum," said Saxena.
 
If bulls stay in control, Saxena expects Bitcoin to move toward $100K, with support moving up to $88,000.
 
That said, altcoins were closely following Bitcoin’s lead. Ethereum (ETH) stands out with a 13.27 per cent gain in the past 24 hours, driven by strong network activity and renewed investor interest. Solana (SOL) has also performed well, posting a 6.68 per cent gain. Meanwhile, XRP and several other altcoins have recorded solid upward momentum, further fueling optimism across the market.
 

More From This Section

Premiumcrypto

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum lead crypto holdings on CoinSwitch in Q1

Cryptocurrency

POPE memecoin soars 770% amid speculation over papal succession

cryptocurrencie

Crypto market update: Here's how Bitcoin, Solana, others are faring today

cryptocurrencie

Crypto market posts recovery amid trade volatility; Bitcoin reclaims $80k

Bitcoin, crypto

Tariff turmoil catches crypto: Bitcoin dips below $80k amid global sell-off

Topics : Bitcoin trading cryptocurrencies bitcoin cryptocurrencies The Smart Investor Ripple cryptocurrency Bitcoin buying

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon