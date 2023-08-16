Bitcoin's extreme volatility vanishes amid 'extreme apathy and exhaustion'

By Vildana Hajric



Ask anyone to name a typical characteristic exhibited by Bitcoin and they might mention that it’s volatile. But it turns out that of late, the most popular digital token has been anything but.

Gauges that measure the price swings of the original cryptocurrency, which is trading at around $29,100, have been trending down — 90-day volatility is at its lowest since 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, three-month implied volatility sits at 35, according to researcher K33. For comparison, consider what happened in October 2020: it hit a then-all-time-low of 56, after having gone 47 days without a 5% move.

“The deafening silence from the market throughout the summer of 2023 has pushed implied volatilities well below former all-time lows,” wrote the firm’s Bendik Schei and Vetle Lunde.

Also Read Bitcoin breaches $30k-mark fuelled by Powell's comments, spot ETF filings Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs Bitcoin's monthly streak brings $100,000 into view if history is right Crypto wrap: January Fed meet minutes pull Bitcoin back from six-month high Bitcoin climbs to 10-month high of $30,000 as rate hike worries ease Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures to eligible US customers Crypto wrap: Market flat amid anticipation of another 25 bps hike by US Fed Crypto wrap: Market trading sideways as altcoins under selling pressure Crypto wrap: Market trading sideways on Fed rate hike, Twitter rebranding Crypto platform CoinSwitch releases second proof of reserves data

It’s an unusual stretch of calm for the token, which has over the years garnered attention for its wild price swings. In the past, it’s not been abnormal for it to see 5% or 10% swings one day that are then reversed the next session.

That’s why its recent lassitude hasn’t gone unnoticed, and any number of other volatility measures show similar listlessness.

Bitcoin has been “trading within a historically low-volatility regime, with several metrics indicating extreme apathy and exhaustion,” according to analysts at Glassnode. For one, they refer to what’s known as upper and lower Bollinger Bands, which are right now separated by just 2.9%. A tighter spread’s only been seen on two prior occasions.

While the price action was a bit more exciting in June — when BlackRock Inc. shocked markets after filing for a spot-Bitcoin ETF — things have calmed down since. Bitcoin has hovered around $29,000 every trading session in August so far, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Secular narratives around Bitcoin, such as it disrupting traditional finance, can be thought of as being longer-term drivers, says Kara Murphy, CIO at Kestra Investment Management. “But then in the near-term, there are periods during which Bitcoin is a very high-risk call option on free money,” she said.

“What we’ve seen is that now that the Fed rate-tightening cycle is over, that long-term secular story is becoming more important and Bitcoin’s become a little bit more boring, because that secular story doesn’t necessarily change from day to day.”