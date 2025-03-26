Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Crypto market update: Solana, Bitcoin rise, Ethereum trades lower

Crypto market update: Solana, Bitcoin rise, Ethereum trades lower

Historically, April has been a strong month for Bitcoin, with an average monthly gain of 13 per cent, raising expectations among market participants

crypto

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Cryptocurrencies were trading higher on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, with Solana (SOL) leading the changes. Around 1:10 PM on Wednesday, Solana (SOL) was trading higher by 4 per cent.
 
Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, traded higher by nearly 1.68 per cent at around $88,027.69. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, traded lower by 1 per cent, according to data sources from Binance.
 
The recent resilience in Bitcoin and Ethereum, alongside Solana’s standout performance, Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, a crypto trading platform, said, underscores the increasing influence of institutional participation in the crypto market.
 
 
Historically, April has been a strong month for Bitcoin, with an average monthly gain of 13 per cent, raising expectations among market participants. On-chain data reveals outflows of $424 million in Bitcoin  from exchanges over the past week, signaling accumulation by long-term investors, said Edul Patel, CEO and cofounder of Mudrex. 
 
The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, traded between $88,542.39 and $86,359.49. The 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin stands at $28.80 billion. For a sustained rally toward $100,000, Patel believes, "Bitcoin must break past the critical $90,000 resistance level, with support standing at $85,400."

Among other popular cryptocurrencies, Ripple (XRP) was trading with gains of nearly 1.92 per cent, and Binance Coin (BNB) with gains of over 2 per cent.
 
Earlier, on March 25, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, tokenised its money market fund, the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), on Solana, marking the tokenissi ed fund’s expansion to another blockchain network.
 
"Spot ETF inflows and BlackRock’s $1.7 billion Institutional Digital Fund on Solana signal confidence in the blockchain's long-term value," said Sehgal.
 
Moreover, BlackRock has launched its first Bitcoin exchange-traded product in Europe in a bid to tap into the growing demand for cryptocurrency exposure in new markets, after attracting more than $50 billion into similar products in the United States, according to Reuters.
 

Topics : cryptocurrencies Bitcoin trading bitcoin price crypto trading cryptocurrency Bitcoin prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

