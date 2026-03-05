Crypto markets witnessed renewed investor interest on March 5, with Bitcoin, and major altcoins extending their upward trajectory. The flagship cryptocurrency reclaimed the $74,000 mark and was holding above $72,000 amid fresh institutional demand.

Analysts said inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs and improving risk appetite have supported the broader rebound in digital assets, lifting Ethereum, Binance Coin, Solana, and XRP alongside Bitcoin.

“The move higher has been supported by strong inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs and renewed institutional demand, which helped push prices to a one-month high. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and macro uncertainty, investors continue to allocate capital to crypto alongside gold and other alternative assets,” said the CoinSwitch Markets Desk.

Despite the recovery, experts caution that overall market sentiment remains measured. While Bitcoin has rebounded more than 20 per cent from February’s $60,000 lows and altcoins have mirrored the gains, a significant portion of supply is still held at a loss, indicating potential selling pressure.

“Despite the rebound, sentiment remains cautious. Around 43 per cent of Bitcoin’s supply is still held at a loss, creating potential selling pressure. Derivatives data shows traders hedging downside risk,” said Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, on the other hand, said the simultaneous strength across Bitcoin and major altcoins suggests that the current move is being driven by broader risk appetite rather than isolated sector-specific catalysts.

“Traders are now closely watching the upcoming US macroeconomic calendar. The US Employment Situation report for February is scheduled for March 6, followed by CPI on March 11 and the next FOMC meeting on March 17–18. All these are potential volatility catalysts for global risk assets, including crypto,” said Subburaj.

Bitcoin reclaims $74,000

At last check, Bitcoin was trading 7.35 per cent higher at $72,749, with a 24-hour trading volume of $73.62 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 24 hours, the token fluctuated between $67,704 and $74,051. The asset remains about 42 per cent below its all-time high of $126,198 reached on October 7, 2025.

Subburaj said market structure suggests the $72,000 region is emerging as an important near-term pivot. “A sustained hold above that level could open the door for a test of higher resistance zones in the mid-$70,000 range. However, the broader demand band remains significantly lower between roughly $60,000 and $69,000. This is where buyers previously stepped in during earlier pullbacks in the current cycle,” he said.

Sehgal added that a breakout above $76,000–$78,000, near the average cost basis of large holders, would signal stronger momentum for Bitcoin. “Sustained institutional inflows and a breakout above the mid-$75,000 range could open the path toward $78,000–$80,000, though volatility may remain elevated due to macro and positioning factors,” she said.

Ethereum holds above $2,100

Meanwhile, Ethereum also showed renewed momentum, briefly approaching the $2,200 level. At last check, ETH was trading 9 per cent higher at $2,138, with a 24-hour trading volume of $33.34 billion. The cryptocurrency moved between $1,956 and $2,198 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum remains more than 57 per cent below its all-time high of $4,953 reached on August 25, 2025.

For Ethereum, Sehgal noted that the move above short-term averages is encouraging, though key resistance remains ahead.

“Token’s move above short-term averages is positive, but the $2,200–$2,300 zone remains a key resistance level,” she said.