Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Fed's steady hand drives Bitcoin toward $100K; ETH, other altcoins surge

Fed's steady hand drives Bitcoin toward $100K; ETH, other altcoins surge

Following the announcement, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin reclaimed the $99,400 level, just 600 points shy of the $100,000 mark

cryptocurrency, crypto, cyber crime

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The crypto market was buzzing in trade after the US Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell announced to keep the interest rates steady at the range of 4.25 per cent and 4.50 per cent, while acknowledging continued economic strength. Market analysts believe this has reinforced positive market sentiment for cryptocurrencies. 

Following the announcement, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin reclaimed the $99,400 level, just 600 points shy of the $100,000 mark. It has, however, taken a slight retreat and was quoted trading at around $98,863.98, up by 2.63 per cent at 11:17 AM on Thursday, May 8.
 
The world’s most popular cryptocurrency had a 24-hour trading volume of $50 billion. Bitcoin's market capitalisation stood at $1.96 trillion, the highest among all cryptocurrencies. The last 24-hour trading range for Bitcoin was between $95,829.33 and $99,406.51, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bullish momentum may push Bitcoin beyond $100,000

This bullish momentum, Piyush Walke – derivatives research analyst at Delta Exchange, said, is likely to sustain as investors are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a store of value rather than merely a speculative asset. The next key level to watch is the $100,000 mark, which Walke believes also serves as a major psychological resistance—potentially triggering some minor selling pressure. 
 
"The Federal Reserve’s decision not to cut interest rates signals a continued focus on controlling inflation, reinforcing a tight monetary policy stance. Bitcoin responded positively to the announcement, rallying by approximately 2,000 points. Meanwhile, cumulative inflows into Bitcoin ETFs have reached a new all-time high of $40.62 billion, highlighting a sharp rise in institutional participation and further validating Bitcoin’s role as a mainstream investment vehicle," said Walke.
 
Echoing similar views, Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, also said that the US Fed's decision to keep benchmark interest rates steady, while acknowledging continued economic strength, has reinforced positive market sentiment.
 
Meanwhile, China’s liquidity-boosting measures and the Fed's return to quantitative easing, with over $34 billion in bond purchases this week, have created a supportive macro backdrop for crypto. "Any fresh wave of liquidity could reduce real yields, devalue fiat, and potentially drive further inflows into crypto assets," said Patel.
 
A move past $99,300, Patel believes, could trigger a wave of short liquidations, helping Bitcoin’s rally beyond the $100K mark.

Altcoins benefit from positive market sentiment

Sentiments were favorable among other cryptocurrencies as well. Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading higher by 3.96 per cent at $1,899.90. It has traded in the range of $1,788.69 - $1,913.43 in the last 24 hours. Ethereum is nearly 61 per cent lower from its all-time high of $4,891.70, reached on 16, 2021.
 
Among other popular altcoins, Solana (SOL) was leading the charge with gains of 3.31 per cent, followed by Cardano (ADA) up 3.81 per cent, Ripple (XRP) up 2.05 per cent, and Binance Coin (BNB) up 0.94 per cent. Meanwhile, the US dollar-linked stablecoin Tether was trading at $1, up 0.01 per cent.
 
Bitcoin (BTC), Mog Coin (MOG), Ethereum (ETH), EOS (EOS), Solana (SOL), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) were among the top trending crypto coins on CoinMarketCap.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump mines millions from meme coin fans in access-for-tokens model

Crypto price update

Bitcoin consolidates at $94K; analysts eye breakout amid US Fed uncertainty

Image

'Bitcoin, Ethereum remained most traded cryptos amid stock market crash'

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin breaks $96K resistance, sets sights on reclaiming $100K mark

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's family-backed crypto firm courts Pakistan: What's in it for both?

Topics : Bitcoin prices Bitcoin futures cryptocurrencies crypto trading Ripple cryptocurrency bitcoin cryptocurrencies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon