WazirX launches AI trading assistant for crypto research, trade execution

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Tuesday launched WazirX AI, an artificial-intelligence trading assistant that combines market research, portfolio analysis and trade preparation in a single conversational interface.

Integrated into WazirX's app and website, the tool allows users to ask questions about live crypto prices, market news and macroeconomic developments, receive analysis with supporting charts, review their portfolios and approve trades without switching between charts, news feeds and trading screens, according to a company statement.

The AI assistant follows an "Ask-Understand-Decide" model, coordinating market-data, technical-analysis, portfolio and order-management functions across multi-step requests.

"Crypto markets operate 24/7, but traders should not have to spend their day moving between charts, news feeds and trading screens," said Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX. "WazirX AI combines market research, portfolio monitoring and trade preparation into one conversation, reducing the time and effort required to evaluate an opportunity and act on it. The AI streamlines the workflow, and enables a faster and easier decision making process." WazirX said users can request live portfolio briefings covering account value, profit and loss and open positions, as well as receive daily morning updates. Before a trade is placed, the assistant displays the user's live portfolio and uses their risk preferences to recommend a position size.

The tool can also prepare and execute spot and futures trades within a conversation. Proposed orders are presented through an approval card, with parameters, including entry price, leverage, margin, stop-loss, take-profit and estimated loss.

Users can issue monitoring instructions in natural language, such as asking the assistant to notify them if Bitcoin breaks a key support level. The AI evaluates the specified condition and sends an alert when it is met, WazirX said.

For more complex analysis, a user can ask the assistant to screen Indian Rupee futures for four-hour momentum, filter opportunities against a specified risk-reward threshold, validate the shortlist across multiple timeframes and prepare a trade order. WazirX said the workflow can reduce a process that traditionally involves hours of gathering market context, studying charts and technical indicators and determining entry, exit and risk levels to less than 10 minutes.

The company is also launching a paper-trading sandbox that gives users a simulated USD 100,000 balance. The sandbox is intended to let users test strategies and experience the research-to-trade workflow before committing real funds.

WazirX AI supports spot and futures trading, market and limit orders, short positions and pair-specific maximum leverage, according to the company. The assistant uses live WazirX price data and is available to users on Android, iOS and the web. The paper-trading sandbox is open to all users.

WazirX, founded in 2018, offers INR-based access to cryptocurrencies through spot and perpetual futures markets. The exchange said it is registered as a Reporting Entity with India's Financial Intelligence Unit and follows know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering processes.