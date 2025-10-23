Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / WazirX to resume operations in India on Oct 24; here's all you need to know

WazirX to resume operations in India on Oct 24; here's all you need to know

The move marks the end of a turbulent phase for the platform, which had suspended operations after a major security breach

WazirX

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, once India’s largest digital asset trading platform, is set to resume operations on October 24, following the successful completion of its restructuring process approved by the High Court of Singapore. The move marks the end of a turbulent phase for the platform, which had suspended operations after a major security breach.
  WazirX, in a release, said that the relaunch — sanctioned by the Singapore High Court and backed by its creditors — would feature zero trading fees across all trading pairs as part of a limited-period “Restart Offer.”
 
The development brings closure to more than a year of uncertainty for thousands of creditors impacted by one of the most significant collapses in India’s crypto ecosystem, involving the theft of over $230 million worth of digital tokens.
 

Phased relaunch

According to the company, trading will resume initially with a select number of crypto-to-crypto pairs and the USDT/INR pair, with additional markets being added in phases over the coming days.

Strengthening security and transparency

To enhance fund safety, WazirX has partnered with BitGo, a global leader in digital asset custody. The collaboration will introduce institutional-grade, insured custody solutions to safeguard assets on the platform.

Also Read

Bitcoin

Bitcoin prices rebound following Jack Dorsey's 'Bitcoin is money' remarks

cryptocurrencie

Crypto wobbles as market fatigue, global risks linger; analysts weigh in

CoinDCX

US crypto base Coinbase invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 billion valuation

CoinDCX

CoinDCX raises fresh funds from Coinbase, valuation to hit $2.45 billion

crypto

Citi bets on blockchain, plans to launch crypto custody by 2026: Report

 
“At the heart of everything we do is our mission to make crypto accessible to every Indian,” said Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX. “I want to thank the WazirX community for their patience through these difficult times. Asset security is currently a crucial aspect of the global crypto ecosystem. Our partnership with BitGo adds an additional layer of trust and protection with world-class custody standards as we restart.”
 
Shetty added that the relaunch represents not only a return to operations but also a “reinforcement of integrity” that the company has “always strived for.”
 
Earlier this week, the exchange completed token swaps, mergers, delistings, token migrations, and other rebranding exercises. WazirX said it expects to begin distributing tokens to creditors within 10 business days, and is also working on issuing Recovery Tokens as part of its revival plan.
 
The relaunch, the company said, underscores its renewed focus on trust, transparency, and innovation as it seeks to regain its leadership position in India’s digital asset market.
   

More From This Section

Bitcoin

Crypto rebounds after record leveraged unwind on tariff fears; SNX overtops

Bitcoin

'Crypto has no intrinsic value': UK's top retail platform warns investors

Bitcoin, Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Brief dip, bright future: Analysts stay bullish on crypto despite retreat

Crypto Exchange Binance

Ahead of the curve: Binance Wallet users to get early access to meme tokens

Bitcoin

Historic high! Bitcoin tops $126k on institutional inflows, debasement bets

Topics : crypto trading cryptocurrencies cryptocurrency cryptojacking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon