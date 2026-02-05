Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biopol Chemicals IPO opens on Feb 6: Check key dates, price band; objective

Biopol Chemicals IPO opens on Feb 6: Check key dates, price band; objective

Biopol Chemicals IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹102 to ₹108 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

Biopol Chemicals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Biopol Chemicals, a manufacturer of speciality chemicals, will open for public subscription on Friday, February 6, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹31.26 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.9 million equity shares.
 
Biopol Chemicals IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹102 to ₹108 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,59,200 to bid for two lots consisting of 2,400 shares. 
 
Biopol Chemicals is engaged in the business of trading, manufacturing and distribution of speciality chemicals under the 
 
categories of silicones, emulsifiers, biochemicals and polyelectrolytes. Its product portfolio comprises 66 products, which include 40 silicone-based products, 5 emulsifier-based products, 15 biochemical products and 6 polyelectrolyte 
products. Biopol caters to several industries, including textiles, home care, agriculture, and industrial chemicals. The company operates on a business-to-business (B2B) model. It has four establishments located in Gujarat and West Bengal, comprising their manufacturing unit, corporate office and warehouse in West Bengal, and registered office in Gujarat.

Here are the key details of the Biopol Chemicals IPO:

Biopol Chemicals key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 11, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Thursday, February 12. Biopol Chemical shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Biopol Chemicals IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Biopol Chemicals IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹12.26 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for the acquisition of industrial land, and ₹11.10 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Biopol Chemicals IPO financial overview

In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹49.12 crore, almost double from ₹25.46 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹6.53 crore in FY25, up 47.5 per cent from ₹4.42 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹4.33 crore against ₹2.96 crore in FY24.

