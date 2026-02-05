Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares tumble over 7% as Q3 net profit slumps

Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price fell as much as 7.5 per cent to ₹14.91 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Jaiprakash Power Ventures' share price slumped over 7 per cent in Thursday’s session following the third-quarter (Q3FY26) result. The scrip fell as much as  7.5 per cent to ₹14.91 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
On NSE, around 38.2 million shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures have changed hands thus far. The company’s market capitalisation was at ₹10,314.5 crore. As of 1:38 PM, the stock price was trading 6.8 per cent down at ₹15 per share, as against a 0.5 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. 
 
From its 52-week high of ₹27.7 per share, touched on July 14, 2025, Jaiprakash Power Ventures fell 46.2 per cent. The stock scaled a 52-week low of ₹12.36 per share on March 3, 2025, according to data on NSE. 
 
 
In the last 12 months, Jaiprakash Power Ventures' share price declined 0.5 per cent, compared to an 8.22 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. 

Why did Jaiprakash Power Ventures share price fall today?

Jaiprakash Power Ventures' share price declined as the company reported a sharp decline in net profit in Q3FY26. The bottom line plunged 97 per cent to ₹3.8 crore from ₹124.7 crore in the same period a year ago. 
 
Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported that the consolidated revenue from operations was at ₹1,155.6 crore in the December quarter compared to ₹1,140.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year.
 

Last month, Jaiprakash Power Ventures informed that Non-Executive Director and Chairman Manoj Gaur was released on interim bail on January 24. 
 
Enforcement Directorate arrested Gaur under certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on November 13, 2025.
 
He was arrested in a legal matter pertaining to Jaypee Infratech and Jaiprakash Associates. The latter one is presently undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016.  
 
As the matter is not related to the company, Jaiprakash Power Ventures will not see any financial impact, the company said.  

About Jaiprakash Power Ventures

Jaiprakash Power Ventures was incorporated on December 21, 1994, as part of the infrastructure conglomerate Jaypee Group. The company plans, develops, implements, and operates power projects in the country. 
 
Jaiprakash Power Ventures is capable of managing multiple aspects of power projects, from front-end engineering design to completion, operation, and maintenance. 
     

