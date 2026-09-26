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Home / Markets / IPO / Biscuit maker Anmol Industries files for ₹1,800 cr IPO, draft papers show

Biscuit maker Anmol Industries files for ₹1,800 cr IPO, draft papers show

The Kolkata-based biscuit maker will see its top investor, Baijnath Choudhary & Family Trust, sell its entire stake in the IPO, with no fresh issue

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 7:51 AM IST

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Indian biscuit maker Anmol Industries has filed for an initial public offering ​worth up to ₹1,800 crore ($187.87 ​million), draft papers showed on Friday.

The Baijnath ‌Choudhary & Family Trust, Anmol's top investor with a roughly 84 per cent stake, is the sole selling shareholder in the IPO. Anmol is not selling any new shares and will not receive proceeds.

Founded in 1994, Kolkata-based Anmol has a portfolio of biscuits, cookies and cakes offered through 70 brands and also exports to ‌31 countries.

Anmol's net profit jumped five-fold to ₹191 crore in the year ended March 31, while revenue rose 28 per cent to about ₹2,100 crore.

 

It competes with listed rivals such as Britannia, ITC and Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities ​in the world's most populous country.

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The IPO filing comes as ‌primary market activity in India picks up pace after a muted first half ​of ‌the year.

Anmol had attempted to go public in 2018 ‌through a ₹750 crore IPO and had received market regulator approval, but did not ‌go through ​with the ​plan.

Intensive Fiscal Services, ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are managing the offering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 7:48 AM IST