Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM IST
Lenskart lists flat after choppy debut; valuation concerns persist

Lenskart lists flat after choppy debut; valuation concerns persist

Eyewear retailer Lenskart's stock fluctuated sharply on listing day, ending nearly unchanged as investors weighed its steep valuation and long-term growth potential

Lenskart

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eyewear retailer Lenskart, whose rich valuation polarised investor opinion ahead of its initial public offering, made a choppy debut on the bourses on Monday, ending the day with marginal gains.
 
The stock opened at Rs 390, a 3 per cent discount to the issue price of Rs 402, and slid as much as 12 per cent in early trade. It later rebounded to hit an intraday high of Rs 413.8 — up 3 per cent from the issue price — before settling at Rs 403.3, a muted 0.3 per cent gain over the IPO price.
 
The Softbank-backed company closed its first session with a market capitalisation of Rs 69,967 crore.
 
 
Why did Lenskart’s valuation spark debate ahead of listing?
 
The IPO had stirred discussion over its lofty valuation, pegged by some analysts at about 215 times annualised first-quarter FY26 earnings. The pricing drew criticism from several quarters and even prompted at least one institutional investor to publicly defend its stance.

Topics : IPO Lenskart stock market listing

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

