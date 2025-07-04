Friday, July 04, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Data as at IST. Index data may be delayed by up to 20 minutes. For real-time updates, kindly refer to the BSE and NSE websites.

Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Crizac's ₹860 crore IPO subscribed 59.82 times on final bidding day

Crizac's ₹860 crore IPO subscribed 59.82 times on final bidding day

The ₹860-crore initial share sale received bids for 154,56,79,488 shares against 2,58,36,909 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of student recruitment solutions provider Crizac Ltd got subscribed 59.82 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday.

The ₹860-crore initial share sale received bids for 154,56,79,488 shares against 2,58,36,909 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed a whopping 134.35 times while the quota for non-institutional investors fetched 76.15 times subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 10.24 times subscription.

Crizac on Tuesday said it has garnered ₹258 crore from anchor investors.

The price band has been fixed at ₹233-245 per share for the initial public offering (IPO).

 

Also Read

stake, share

Kapur Family Trust to partially sell stake in Travel Food Services

HDB Financial

HDB Financial Services jumps 13% on debut, valued at ₹69,704 crore

markets, Sensex, nifty

Ellenbarrie, Globe Civil shine on market debut; Kalpataru, Raymond subdued

IPO

India's IPO market eyes $2.4 bn in offerings in July on confidence revival

PremiumAnkit NAGORI, CUREFOODS

Cloud kitchen operator Curefoods' investors rush for exits ahead of IPO

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares worth₹ 860 crore by promoters Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal with no fresh issue component, as per the red herring prospectus.

The OFS consists sale of equity shares worth₹ 723 crore by Pinky Agarwal and ₹137 crore by Manish. Since the issue is an OFS, Crizac will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

The company, which had proposed to raise ₹1,000 crore in November last year, has trimmed the issue size to ₹860 crore. It did not provide any specific reason for the downward revision in the offer size.

The Kolkata-based firm is a B2B education platform for agents and global institutions, offering international student recruitment solutions to global institutions of higher education in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Equirus Capital and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book running lead managers for the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Brigade Hotel Ventures raises ₹126 crore from 360 ONE ahead of IPO

Meesho

E-commerce firm Meesho files confidentially for Rs 4,250 crore India IPO

Meesho

Meesho files confidential IPO papers with Sebi, targets ₹4,250 cr listing

Premiumipo market listing share market

DRHP filings surge to 118 in H12025 amid strong valuation appetite

initial public offering, IPO

Steamhouse India files confidential IPO papers to raise up to ₹700 cr

Topics : IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon