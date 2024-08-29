Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Ecos Mobility IPO gets subscribed 9.55 times on second day of offer

Ecos Mobility IPO gets subscribed 9.55 times on second day of offer

The Rs 601 crore initial share sale received bids for 12,03,58,964 shares against 1,26,00,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data

ipo market listing share market

The IPO has a price range of Rs 318-334 a share.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of chauffeur-driven mobility provider Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality received 9.55 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday.
The Rs 601 crore initial share sale received bids for 12,03,58,964 shares against 1,26,00,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The portion for non-institutional investors garnered 23.47 times subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 8.99 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 10 per cent subscription.
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality got fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.
The initial share sale is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1,80,00,000 equity shares.
The IPO has a price range of Rs 318-334 a share.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Resourceful Automobile makes a tepid debut but ends on the upper circuit

IPO

Ecos Mobility IPO fully subscribed on Day 1, ends with thrice subscription

LG, LG electronics

LG Electronics weighs IPO in India to help chase its $75 billion goal

ipo market listing share market

National Infrastructure Trust to raise Rs 1,600 crore through IPO

Premiumchart

Five most overbought SME IPOs of 2024 see 1100x demand amid frenzy

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 180.36 crore from anchor investors.
Since the public issue is entirely an OFS, the Delhi-based firm will not receive any proceeds from the IPO and the money will go to promoters selling shares.
The company has been providing chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation services (ETS) to corporate customers for more than 25 years. It operates a fleet of more than 9,000 vehicles from economy to luxury cars. It also provides speciality vehicles like luggage vans, limousines, vintage cars and vehicles for accessible transportation for people with disabilities.
Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the offer.
The company's shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

ECOS Mobility IPO day 2: NIIs subscription surges; Check latest GMP & more

Premier Energies IPO

Final Hours! Premier Energies IPO ends today; GMP up 88%; Should you bid?

Buoyed up by their strong performance, some of the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) have expressed willingness to go for initial public offerings (IPOs) during their discussion with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week.

Regional Rural Banks evince interest in going public at meet with FM

ipo market listing share market

Orient Tech shares hit 5% upper circuit on BSE; up 48% from IPO price

IPO

ECOS Mobility IPO hits high gear: GMP jumps 58%; should you bid?

Topics : IPOs initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon