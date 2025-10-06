Monday, October 06, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Lenskart Solutions, Wakefit, four others get Sebi nod to float IPOs

Lenskart Solutions, Wakefit, four others get Sebi nod to float IPOs

Tenneco Clean Air India, Waterways Leisure Tourism, the operator of Cordelia Cruises; Shree Ram Twistex and Lamtuf are among the companies that have received regulatory approval

initial public offerings, IPO

The six companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between June and July, obtained their observations between September 26 and October 3, the update showed.

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd, home and furnishings company Wakefit Innovations Ltd and four other companies have secured Sebi's approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the market regulator showed on Monday.
 
Tenneco Clean Air India, Waterways Leisure Tourism, the operator of Cordelia Cruises; Shree Ram Twistex and Lamtuf are among the companies that have received regulatory approval.
 
The six companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between June and July, obtained their observations between September 26 and October 3, the update showed.
 
In regulatory terms, Sebi's observations are equivalent to clearance for launching a public issue.
 
 
Lenskart Solutions is looking to raise Rs 2,150 crore through the fresh issuance of equity shares. Promoters and investors would also offload 13.22 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Also Read

WeWork

Bombay HC seeks Sebi response on plea alleging irregularities in WeWork IPO

Advit Jewels IPO

Upcoming IPO! Advit Jewels files draft papers with Sebi; check key details

initial public offering, IPO

Mann Fleet Partners files draft IPO papers with Sebi to raise funds

SEBI

Pay safe, invest smart: Sebi's new @Valid UPI handles protect your money

SEBI

No plan to regulate family offices in India at present, says Sebi

 
As a part of the OFS, promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi; and investors SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Ltd, PI Opportunities Fund - II, Macritchie Investments Pte. Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP, would offload shares.
 
Lenskart proposes to utilise the proceeds from the IPO for various strategic initiatives, including capital expenditure for setting up new Company-operated Company-owned (CoCo) stores in India; payments related to lease, rent, and license agreements for these CoCo stores; investments in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion to enhance brand awareness; potential unidentified inorganic acquisitions; and general corporate purposes.
 
The proposed IPO of the Bengaluru-based Wakefit Innovations is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 468.2 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.84 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders.
 
As part of the OFS, the promoters - Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda and other selling shareholders - Nitika Goel, Peak XV Partners Investments VI, Redwood Trust, Verlinvest S.A., SAI Global India Fund I LLP, Investcorp Growth Equity Fund, Investcorp Growth Opportunity Fund and Paramark KB Fund I will be offloading shares.
 
Wakefit proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue, worth Rs. 82 crore, for setting up 117 new COCO - Regular Stores and one COCO - Jumbo Store; Rs 15.4 crore towards purchase of new equipment and machinery; Rs 145 crore for expenditure for lease and sub-lease rent and license fee payments for existing stores.
 
Additionally, Rs 108.4 crore will be used towards marketing and advertisement expenses for enhancing the awareness and visibility of the brand and the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Capital

Tata Capital IPO subscribed 40% on Day 1 amid strong anchor demand

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital IPO Day 1 update: Subscription lags at 29%, employees lead

ipo market listing share market

Rubicon Research IPO opens Oct 9; key risks, strengths you must know

Canara HSBC Life IPO

Canara HSBC Life to make D-Street debut before Diwali 25; key details here

initial public offering, IPO

WeWork, Tata Capital, LG Electronics IPOs: Where should you bet your bucks?

Topics : SEBI Lenskart

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon