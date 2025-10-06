Monday, October 06, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Upcoming IPO! Advit Jewels files draft papers with Sebi; check key details

The maiden offering of Advit Jewels will comprise an entirely fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Upcoming IPO: Jaipur-based jewellery maker Advit Jewels is inching closer to D-Street. The company has announced that it has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).
 
The maiden offering of Advit Jewels will comprise an entirely fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
Here are the key details of Advit Jewels as outlined in its DRHP:

According to the DRHP, the public offering comprise an entirely fresh issue of 13.80 million equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.
 
 
Advit Jewels has further said that it may, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, consider a pre-IPO placement for up to 18,32,000 shares. The pre-IPO placement, if completed, will reduce the size of the fresh issue.  Also Read: Tata Capital IPO Day 1 update: Subscription lags at 29%, employees lead

The issue is being made through the book-building process with up to 50 per cent reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and at least 35 per cent for retail individual investors (RIIs).
 
The equity shares of Advit Jewels are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
 
Holani Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the offer.
 
“The proceeds from its fresh issuance worth ₹65 crore will be utilised for funding incremental working capital requirements of the company, ₹65 crore for repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company from scheduled commercial banks, and general corporate purposes,” the company said in a release.

About Advit Jewels

Incorporated in 2019, Advit Jewels is a manufacturer and seller of traditional and contemporary handcrafted fine jewellery, specialising in Kundan, Polki, diamond and studded pieces. Its brand name is Rambhajo. The company’s core strength lies in design innovation and customisation.
 
The company’s offerings include necklaces, earrings, rings, bangles and customised jewellery pieces. It works primarily with gold, diamonds, and coloured stones and is known for its work in Kundan and Polki.
 
The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹124.9 crore during FY25. Its net profit was reported at ₹25.36 crore during FY25.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

