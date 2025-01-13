Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Fintech firm Groww eyes IPO in 2025, seeks $6-8 billion valuation

Fintech firm Groww eyes IPO in 2025, seeks $6-8 billion valuation

Company has held discussions with multiple private bankers

Groww | Photo: Company logo

In May 2024, the company relocated its parent entity to India from the US as part of its IPO preparation. | Photo: Company logo

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm Groww has kickstarted preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) and has held discussions with multiple investment bankers, sources familiar with the matter said.
 
The company, which is the largest broker and also the biggest mutual fund (MF) distributor, plans to raise around $700 million (approximately Rs 6,000 crore) at a valuation of $6–8 billion (around Rs 69,000 crore at the higher end).
 
In its last funding round in October 2021, the company was valued at $3 billion.
 
The company started out as a direct-plan distributor of mutual funds in 2017 and forayed into broking in 2020.
 
 
In May 2024, the company relocated its parent entity to India from the US as part of its IPO preparation.

Also Read

Groww

Groww in talks to launch IPO, looks to raise $700 mn for $7-8 bn valuation

Cred logo

Cred-owned Spenny eyes stock broking licence to rival Zerodha, Groww

IPO

Waaree Energies IPO subscribed 3.3x on day 1; Groww FY24 topline doubles

Gold

Looking for alternatives to invest in gold? Groww MF floats new ETF

CDSL

CDSL pays Rs 1.3 cr to settle allegations of violation of Sebi directives

 
According to reports, the company reported a net loss of Rs 805 crore in the financial year (FY) 2024, largely owing to a one-time tax payout for the shift in base.
 
The company has expanded its client base at a rapid pace in recent years. In September 2023, it surpassed Zerodha to become the largest brokerage in terms of the number of clients. In May 2024, it became the first brokerage to achieve an active client base of over 10 million.
 
It is among the capital market players benefiting from the strong equity market rally and the subsequent growth in equity market investors. The number of demat accounts in India has skyrocketed since Covid-19, driven by simplified account opening processes, widespread smartphone adoption, and favourable market returns.
 
Demat accounts have increased multifold in the last five years, rising from 39.3 million in 2019 to 185.3 million at the end of December 2024.
 
The company joins a long list of firms expected to debut on the exchanges in 2025. According to experts, the momentum in the equity market is likely to continue, with IPOs worth $35 billion anticipated over the next 12 months. Technology companies expected to go public in 2025 include Zepto, Urban Company, Magicpin, Captain Fresh, among others.
 
Ninety-one firms raised Rs 1.6 trillion through main board IPOs in 2024. The largest IPO in 2024 was from Hyundai Motor (Rs 27,859 crore), followed by Swiggy (Rs 11,327 crore) and NTPC Green Energy (Rs 4,275 crore). New-age technology companies made a comeback after two quiet years, with eight IPOs (Awfis, Blackbuck, Digit Insurance, Firstcry, Ixigo, Mobikwik, Swiggy, and Unicommerce) raising Rs 21,438 crore, according to a Prime Database report.

More From This Section

JSW Cement

Sebi gives nod to JSW Cement's Rs 4,000 cr IPO after 4-month hold-up

Zepto

Zepto gets NCLT approval to shift domicile back to India ahead of 2025 IPO

IPO

EMA Partners India SME IPO to open on January 17 to raise Rs 76 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak fund invests Rs 940 cr in IPO-bound diagnostics chain Neuberg

IPO

Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO receives 2.8 times subscription on last day

Topics : Groww IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon