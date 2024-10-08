Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Looking for alternatives to invest in gold? Groww MF floats new ETF

Looking for alternatives to invest in gold? Groww MF floats new ETF

The Groww Gold ETF aims to mirror the local price of physical gold, providing investors with the opportunity to invest in gold bullion with a purity of 99.5%

Gold

Gold(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Groww Mutual Fund has launched an open ended fund that will offer investors a new, cost-efficient and convenient way to invest in gold, it said on Tuesday.

A Gold Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment fund traded on stock exchanges and that seeks to mirror the price movement of physical gold in the domestic market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Groww Gold ETF aims to replicate the domestic price of physical gold, providing investors a way to invest in bullion with 99.5 per cent purity. This cost-effective investment option removes the hassle of purchasing, storing, or insuring physical gold, while still allowing investors to capitalise on price fluctuations.
 

Objective of scheme: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC Index – Dec 2025 before expenses, subject to tracking errors.

Benchmark: The scheme will be benchmarked against the domestic price of physical gold.

Period: The new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme is open for subscription and will close on October 18.

More From This Section

real estate

PE inflows in Indian realty hit record $3.9 bn in 2024: Biggest deals of Q3

newamexcard

Perks galore: Amex Platinum Card gets luxe upgrade, fees hiked to Rs 77,880

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

Consumers can port their health insurance midway: Here is what they must do

Mirae assets

Mirae Asset launches Nifty Total Market Index Fund: Is it worth betting on

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI extends Fixed Deposit schemes: How they stack up versus other PSBs


Asset allocation: The scheme will allocate 95-100 per cent in gold (physical and related instruments as permitted by the markets regulator) and 0-5 per cent in debt and money market instruments including units of mutual funds.

Minimum investment: The minimum investment and additional purchase amount is Rs 500 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

Exit load: There is no exit load.

Expense ratio: The maximum total expenses ratio (TER) permissible under regulation 52 (6) (b) is up to 1 per cent.

Fund manager: The fund is managed by Wilfred Gonsalves.

Also Read

CDSL

CDSL pays Rs 1.3 cr to settle allegations of violation of Sebi directives

SIP, mutual fund, investment

Groww Mutual Fund lists Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF on NSE

mutual fund investment

Groww MF launches ETF & FoF based on Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index

SEBI

Groww Asset Management, trustee settle case with Sebi; pay Rs 9 lakh

mutual fund equity market

Groww files for Nifty EV & New Age Automotive FOF with SEBI

Topics : Groww

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon