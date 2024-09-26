Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Food delivery platform Swiggy files for Rs 3,750 cr IPO as quick comm booms

Food delivery platform Swiggy files for Rs 3,750 cr IPO as quick comm booms

As of mid-September, 235 companies have gone public in India's booming IPO market, raising more than $8.6 billion, LSEG data showed

swiggy

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based food delivery firm Swiggy said on Thursday that it aims to raise Rs 3,750 crore ($448.56 million) in its initial public offering, which looks set to be among India's biggest listings this year.
 
As of mid-September, 235 companies have gone public in India's booming IPO market, raising more than $8.6 billion, LSEG data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IPO in India

IPO fundraise thus far in 2024 third highest in primary market history

swiggy, swiggy AI

Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Karan Johar invest in Swiggy ahead of IPO launch

swiggy

Swiggy's IPO plan gets green light from Sebi; launch likely in November

online shopping, ecommerce

Ecommerce festive sales to reach $12 billion, quick commerce gains ground

swiggy

Swiggy launches Project Next to offer career growth for delivery partners

Topics : IPO Swiggy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon