Food delivery platform Swiggy files for Rs 3,750 cr IPO as quick comm booms

Bengaluru-based food delivery firm Swiggy said on Thursday that it aims to raise Rs 3,750 crore ($448.56 million) in its initial public offering, which looks set to be among India's biggest listings this year.



As of mid-September, 235 companies have gone public in India's booming IPO market, raising more than $8.6 billion, LSEG data showed.



