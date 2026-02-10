Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Brandman Retail IPO booked 114x; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Brandman Retail IPO booked 114x; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

The unlisted shares of Brandman Retail were trading at ₹191 each, reflecting a GMP of ₹15, or 8.5 per cent above the upper end of the ₹167-₹176 price band

initial public offerings, IPO

Brandman Retail IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brandman Retail IPO listing: Brandman Retail, an international sports and lifestyle brands retailer, will make its debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, and the grey markets indicating a solid start. 
 
The SME initial public offering (IPO), worth ₹86.09 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 4.9 million equty shares. 
 
The IPO witnessed an overwhelming response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 114.5 times overall. Investors placed bids for 372.5 million equity shares against 3.25 million shares on offer. The non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose quota was booked 203 times, emerged as higher bidders. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors also showed solid interest, subscribing to their portions by 85.24 times and 93.12 times, respectively, according to NSE data.
 
 
The IPO allotment was completed on Monday, February 9, 2026, and investors are now looking forward to the stock’s listing.
 
Ahead of its listing, the unlisted shares of Brandman Retail were trading at ₹191 each, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹15, or 8.5 per cent above the upper end of the ₹167–₹176 price band, according to sources monitoring unofficial markets.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex were trading higher. PSU Bank stocks were down on profit-taking in Tuesday's trade.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 pts; Nifty holds 25,900; Airtel, RIL, HDFC Bank dip

Amber Enterprises share price today

Amber Enterprises share price rises 7% after Q3 net profit jumps 128% YoY

Angel One

Angel One AMC launches Silver ETF, Fund of Fund: All you need to know

Mankind Pharma

JM Financial flags growth concerns in Mankind Pharma; initiates with Reduce

Navin Fluorine International share price today

Navin Fluorine stock sees volatility post Q3 nos; JM Financial up TP by 24%

 
If grey market trends continue, Brandman Retail shares could debut around ₹191, indicating a strong listing for investors. However, analysts caution that the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP may not accurately reflect the stock’s listing price.

Brandman Retail IPO details

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 4.9 million shares aggregating to ₹86.09 crore. The issue was available at a price band of ₹167 to ₹176 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares. The public issue was open for subscription from February 4 to February 6, 2026.
 
Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Gretex Corporate Services is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to utilise ₹27.90 crore of the net proceeds to expand its New Retail Network by launching 15 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs). An additional ₹11.78 crore will be allocated to meet working capital requirements for the new EBOs and MBOs, while ₹26.72 crore is earmarked for working capital needs of the existing outlets. The balance of the funds will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Marushika Technology IPO opens on Feb 12: Check GMP, key dates, price band

IPO

Fractal Analytics vs Aye Finance IPO: Where should you park your money?

initial public offering, IPO

Fractal Analytics IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

National Stock Exchange, NSE

NSE board approves IPO via OFS, reconstitutes committee to oversee listing

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Fractal Analytics to open next week; 4 SME listings on radar

Topics : IPOs SME IPOs SME companies NSE SME platform Markets IPO GMP IPO market Share Market Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance