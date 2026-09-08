Glass Wall Systems IPO fully booked on day 1; analysts rate 'subscribe'

Glass Wall Systems IPO review: Glass Wall Systems IPO received a strong response on the first day of its three-day bidding process today (Tuesday, September 8), with the issue fully subscribed within two-and-a-half hours of opening.

According to the data available on the NSE website at 12:30 PM, Glass Wall Systems IPO was booked 1.02 times, led by the retail category which was subscribed 1.62 times. The portaion reserved for Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) was booked 0.99 per cent.

Glass Wall Systems IPO price band, lot size

The bidding process for ₹428 crore IPO will close on September 10. The company has fixed a price band of ₹172-182 per equity share. The lot size for an application is 82 shares and the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,924.

Glass Wall Systems IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to ₹60 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.02 crore equity shares by promoters Jawahar Hariram Hemrajani and Eshan Jawahar Hemrajani and investor shareholder India Business Excellence Fund IIA.

Glass Wall Systems IPO review

Analysts have shared a constructive view on Glass Wall Systems IPO and recommended 'Subscribe'.

SBI Securities said that Glass Wall Systems delivered revenue, Ebitda, PAT CAGR of 22.5 per cent, 38.7 per cent and 103.4 per cent, respectively during FY24-FY26 period, reflecting strong operating growth and improving profitability. Its order book of ₹981 crore as of July 2026 provides healthy revenue visibility.

The proposed glass processing unit should support margins, improve supply-chain control and reduce dependence on third-party processors. The acquisition of Yes Systems also expands the company’s presence in the premium residential fenestration segment through the ORIA brand.

"Considering its market position, technical expertise, strong earnings growth, order-book visibility and backward integration, we assign a SUBSCRIBE FOR LONG TERM rating to the issue," SBI Securities said.

Valuation reasonable

Meanwhile, Master Capital Services said that at 17.4–18.4x P/E, Glass Wall Systems IPO looks reasonably valued compared with its listed peer.

"View is to 'Subscribe'. Strong growth, healthy returns and a debt light balance sheet are positives, but investors should keep an eye on real estate demand and execution risks," the brokerage said.

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP

Glass Wall Systems shares are witnessing a strong demand in the grey market. According to multiple websites that track grey market activities, Glass Wall Systems shares currently trade at ₹232, reflecting a grey market premium of ₹50 or 27.5 per cent above the upper price band.

Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Glass Wall Systems has said that ₹50 crore will be utilised for setting up a glass processing unit as part of the company's planned backward integration at its Vile Bhagad facility in Maharashtra. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2002, Glass Wall Systems is a facade solutions and fenestration provider with operations in the domestic market and overseas territories such as the US and Australia.