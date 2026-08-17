Monday, August 17, 2026 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsShabnam Sinha NewsInd vs Eng Hockey WC LIVEUPI MDR DebateSuryoday Bank FD RatesBJP New Team Full ListGold or silver Investment in 2026ECMS SchemeHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / IPO / Horizon Industrial Parks IPO gets 14% subscription on first day of bidding

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO gets 14% subscription on first day of bidding

The company's IPO received bids for 3,52,85,000 shares against 25,13,56,273 shares on offer, according to NSE data

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering of Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd received 14 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday.

The company's IPO received bids for 3,52,85,000 shares against 25,13,56,273 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for retail investors received 19 per cent subscription. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 18 per cent and that of non-institutional investors 3 per cent.

Horizon Industrial Parks is an industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, owner and operator with a portfolio of around 60 million square feet across 46 assets in 10 cities.

Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd on Friday raised Rs 1,168 crore from anchor investors.

 

Also Read

Molbio IPO listing

Solid debut! Molbio Diagnostics shares list at 21% premium over IPO price

Tuhin Kanta Panday, Tuhin Kanta

New closing auction session here to stay, says Sebi chairman Pandey

Sembcorp

Sembcorp plans to file IPO papers for Indian unit to raise $500 million

Horizon Industrial Park IPO GMP

Blackstone-backed Horizontal Industrial Parks IPO a long-term bet: Analysts

Ramesh Mantri, chief investment officer, WhiteOak Capital AMC

Small, midcap valuations backed by strong earnings growth: Ramesh Mantripremium

The company's Rs 2,600-crore IPO will close on August 19. The price band has been fixed at Rs 57-60 per share.

The IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. At the upper price band, the issue values the company at a post-issue market capitalisation of around Rs 17,298 crore.

The company proposes to use the IPO proceeds primarily to repay borrowings.

Blackstone currently holds around an 89 per cent stake in the company, according to the red herring prospectus.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

7 companies set to raise nearly ₹6,400 crore through IPOs next week

Svatantra Microfin

Svatantra Microfin files papers with Sebi for ₹3,000 crore public offer

Lalithaa Jewellery IPO review, GMP

Lalithaa Jewellery IPO: Margin, cash flow risks linger; bid or avoid?

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Zetwerk files updated IPO draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,600 crore

LEAP India IPO listing

LEAP India IPO listing in focus: Can it offer double-digit gains? Check GMP

Topics : Stock Market IPOs initial public offerings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 6:46 PM IST