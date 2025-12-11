Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / ICICI Prudential AMC raises ₹3,021 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

ICICI Prudential AMC raises ₹3,021 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The anchor book saw strong participation from sovereign wealth funds, global long-only investors, mutual funds, pension funds and insurance companies

Photo: Bloomberg

ICICI Prudential AMC has priced its Rs 10,600-crore IPO in the range of Rs 2,061–2,165 per share. (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI Pru AMC) has raised Rs 3,021 crore from 149 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The asset manager allotted 13.96 million shares at Rs 2,165 apiece, the upper end of the price band.
 
The anchor book saw strong participation from sovereign wealth funds, global long-only investors, mutual funds, pension funds and insurance companies. Among the top allottees were Aranda Investments, Zulia Investments, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Capital Group Global. Leading domestic mutual funds, including HDFC Mutual Fund (through multiple schemes), SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Kotak Mutual Fund, also secured significant allocations.
 
 
ICICI Prudential AMC has priced its Rs 10,600-crore IPO in the range of Rs 2,061–2,165 per share. At the upper end of the band, the country’s largest asset manager will command a valuation of around Rs 1.07 trillion. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by UK-based Prudential Plc, its joint venture partner.
 
Earlier, the British insurer sold a 4.5 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential AMC for Rs 4,900 crore through a pre-IPO placement. ICICI Bank, the Indian joint venture partner, purchased shares worth Rs 2,225 crore. Other prominent buyers included the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the family offices of Azim Premji and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
 

More From This Section

boAt logo

BoAt IPO: Updated DRHP flags auditor concerns over financial discrepancies

initial public offerings, IPO

Park Medi World vs Nephrocare Health IPO: Where should you park your money?

IPO

KSH International sets IPO price band at ₹365-384: Check key details here

initial public offering, IPO

Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Corona Remedies IPO allotment

Corona Remedies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, tentative listing

Topics : IPO ICICI Prudential AMC Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon