Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Oswal Pumps prices its IPO in ₹584-₹614 range; opens on June 13

Oswal Pumps prices its IPO in ₹584-₹614 range; opens on June 13

The ₹1,387-crore IPO includes a ₹890-crore fresh issue and ₹497-crore OFS, with funds earmarked for new plants, debt repayment, and Oswal Solar investment

initial public offering, IPO

The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹497 crore.

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oswal Pumps has priced its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹584 to ₹614 per share. The IPO will open on 13 June and conclude on 17 June.
 
The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹497 crore.
 
The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure, invest in its wholly owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, through equity infusion, set up new manufacturing units at Karnal, and repay debts of the company and its subsidiaries. 
 
 
Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, as well as electric motors, under the ‘Oswal’ brand. The company commenced operations in 2003 with the production of low-speed monoblock pumps. Over the years, it expanded into manufacturing grid-connected high-speed monoblock pumps, grid-connected submersible pumps, and electric motors.
 
So far in 2025, 16 firms have completed their IPOs, raising approximately ₹27,687 crore.

More From This Section

IPO, initial public offering

Lalithaa Jewellery files draft papers with Sebi, to raise ₹1,700 cr via IPO

initial public offering, IPO

TReDS platform M1xchange eyes IPO in 3-5 years, aims ₹1.25 trn biz in FY25

Premiumipo market listing share market

Tata Capital likely to get Sebi approval for nearly $2-billion IPO

PremiumImage

Lalit Suri Hospitality Group eyes IPO after 2026 amid expansion plans

PremiumHDB

HDB Financial Services gets Sebi approval for ₹12,500 crore IPO

Topics : IPO Oswal family Motilal Oswal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon