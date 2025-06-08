Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / TReDS platform M1xchage eyes IPO in 3-5 years, aims ₹1.25 trn biz in FY25

TReDS platform M1xchage eyes IPO in 3-5 years, aims ₹1.25 trn biz in FY25

M1xchage, which started operations in 2017, is aiming to close the financial year with a business of Rs 1.25 trillion

initial public offering, IPO

Last year, the volume was to the tune of Rs 78,000 crore as compared to Rs 43,000 crore in FY24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

M1xchage, a leading RBI-licensed Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform, which is witnessing an 80-90 per cent annual growth in business, is planning to go public in the next 3-5 years.

"Although the company has been profitable for the last two years, the initial public offering (IPO) is still a few years away. We would look at an IPO in 3-5 years, depending on market conditions," M1xchange Chief Executive Officer Sundeep Mohindru told PTI.

M1xchage, which started operations in 2017, is aiming to close the financial year with a business of Rs 1.25 trillion.

Factoring as a business is picking up very well as it is win-win for the banks, buyers and sellers, he said, adding that the business has been witnessing a growth of 80-90 per cent on an annual basis.

 

During the current financial year, he said the business is expected to reach Rs 1.25 trillion. Last year, the volume was to the tune of Rs 78,000 crore as compared to Rs 43,000 crore in FY24.

Also Read

indian firms, economy

Firms with Rs 250 cr turnover rush to join TReDS before March 31 deadline

KredX

Supply chain platform KredX secures RBI's approval to launch TReDS platform

Fraud, Scam

Thane builder duped of Rs 2.7 crore in loan fraud; police launch probe

Los Angeles protests

Why is Los Angeles protesting, and why did Trump activate National Guard?

Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation

All-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad back from Europe

The platform is facilitating invoice financing of nearly Rs 10,000 crore each month, enabling MSMEs with faster access to working capital and driving adoption across corporates, vendors, and financial institutions.

India's supply chain finance sector is witnessing accelerated growth, driven by the need for faster-working capital access for MSMEs and digital transformation across industries.

With the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) TReDS framework, digital platforms are increasingly becoming the backbone of MSME financing, he said.

The platform facilitates discounting of invoices and bills of exchange, or trade receivables of micro, small and medium enterprises from corporate and other buyers, through multiple financiers such as banks and non-bank entities.

Factoring or invoice discounting refers to transfer in ownership or financing of accounts by a third party or factor at a discount for commission and fees, wherein the factor makes a profit upon the settlement of the debt.

About funding for business growth, Mohindru said the company is well capitalised at the moment to drive exponential growth.

Recently, growth-stage investment firm Filter Capital invested about $10 million (Rs 85 crore) in trade receivables discounting system platform M1xchange.

Prior to this, Jindal Stainless, leading stainless steel manufacturer, along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd, acquired a 9.62 per cent stake in M1xchange.

This deal involved a combination of primary capital and a secondary purchase of shares from existing shareholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumipo market listing share market

Tata Capital likely to get Sebi approval for nearly $2-billion IPO

PremiumImage

Lalit Suri Hospitality Group eyes IPO after 2026 amid expansion plans

PremiumHDB

HDB Financial Services gets Sebi approval for ₹12,500 crore IPO

initial public offering, IPO

With an eye on IPO, 5 startups in process of reverse-flipping: Bay Capital

ipo market listing share market

3B Films IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Topics : IPO TReDS initial public offering (IPO) initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon