IPO Calendar: Busy week; ICICI Pru AMC, Corona Remedies debut in focus

IPO Calendar: Busy week; ICICI Pru AMC, Corona Remedies debut in focus

Upcoming IPO Calendar: Corona Remedies and Wakefit Innovations are set to debut on Friday, December 15, followed by Nephrocare Health and Park Medi World, both scheduled to list on Sunday, December 17

IPOs

IPO Calendar

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

IPO Calendar: The primary market is set for another packed week, with a mix of fresh offerings and multiple listings across the mainboard and SME segments. On the mainboard, KSH International will open its ₹710-crore issue for subscription, while five companies - Corona Remedies, Wakefit Innovations, Nephrocare Health, Park Medi World, and ICICI Prudential AMC - line up for their market debut.
 
The SME segment is equally active, with three new IPOs aiming to mobilise over ₹119 crore, and a slew of listings scheduled through the week. From logistics and engineering to agritech and consumer goods, the upcoming schedule keeps the momentum strong for investors tracking primary market opportunities.
 

Here are the key details of Upcoming IPOs next week:

KSH International IPO

KSH International, a Magnet winding wire manufacturer, is set to launch its IPO on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Thursday, December 18, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹710 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 10.9 million equity shares and an OFS of 7.6 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹365 to ₹384 per share, with a lot size of 39 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,976 to participate in this IPO.
 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 19, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Monday, December 22, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.
 
In the SME segment, Neptune Logitech (₹46.62 crore) will open for subscription on December 15. Global Ocean (₹30.41 crore) and MARC Technocrats (₹42.59 crore) will open for subscription on December 17.  

IPO listings next week

On the mainboard, it’s a packed week on the listing front as well. Corona Remedies and Wakefit Innovations are set to debut on Friday, December 15, followed by Nephrocare Health and Park Medi World, both scheduled to list on Sunday, December 17. The week will wrap up with the much-awaited listing of ICICI Prudential AMC on Thursday, December 19, shortly after the issue closes for subscription on Tuesday, December 16.
 
In the SME segment, Riddhi Display, Prodocs Solutions, and KV Toys India are set to debut on Friday, December 15. This will be followed by Unisem Agritech and Shipwaves Online on Sunday, December 17, while Pajson Agro India and HRS Aluglaze will list on Monday, December 18. The week concludes with Stanbik Agro, Ashwini Container, and Exim Routes making their market debut on Tuesday, December 19.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

