Last day to bid for Vidya Wires IPO: Check subscription status, GMP

Last day to bid for Vidya Wires IPO: Check subscription status, GMP

Investors placed bids for 969 million shares in the Vidya Wires IPO, compared with the 43.33 million shares available, translating to a subscription level of 22.35 times

Vidya Wires IPO last day

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vidya Wires IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The public issue of Vidya Wires, a Gujarat-based copper and aluminium wires manufacturer, is set to wrap up its subscription phase today, December 5, 2025. The offer, which opened on December 3, has seen solid investor participation throughout its three-day window.
 
NSE data shows that by 2:35 PM on the final day, investors had placed bids for 969 million shares in the Vidya Wires IPO, compared with the 43.33 million shares available, translating to a subscription level of 22.35 times.
 
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) drove most of the demand, taking up their allotted quota 45 times over. Retail applicants followed with a subscription of 24.28 times their quota. In contrast, interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) remained muted, with their segment receiving just 1.63 times the bids.
 

Vidya Wires IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Vidya Wires were trading at ₹57.5, commanding a grey market premium of ₹5.5 or 10.6 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹52.

Vidya Wires IPO details

Vidya Wires aims to raise ₹300 crore through a fresh issue of 52.7 million equity shares amounting to ₹274 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5 million shares amounting to ₹26.01 crore. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹48 to ₹52, with a lot size of 288 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot with an investment amount of ₹14,976 (at the upper end of the IPO price) and in multiples thereof.

As the subscription window concludes today, the basis of allotment for Vidya Wires IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Tuesday, December 9, 2025.
 
Vidya Wires shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.
 
MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. Pantomath Capital Advisors and IDBI Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the RHP, Vidya Wires proposes to utilise ₹140 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up a new project in its subsidiary ALCU, and ₹100 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowing availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for the general corporate purposes. 

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

