Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Ravelcare IPO opens for bidding on Dec 1; check price band, key dates, GMP

Ravelcare IPO opens for bidding on Dec 1; check price band, key dates, GMP

Ravelcare has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹123 to ₹130 per equity share

IPO

IPO(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ravelcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of beauty and personal care brand Ravelcare will open for public subscription on Monday, December 1, 2025. The ₹24.1 crore SME issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.9 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).  

Here are the key details of Ravelcare IPO:

Ravelcare IPO price band, lot size

Ravelcare has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹123 to ₹130 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹260,000, considering the upper price band, to bid for two lots. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 390,000 for three lots or 3,000 shares. 
 

Ravelcare IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will, tentatively, close on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Shares of Ravelcare will be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively, on Monday, December 8, 2025.

Ravelcare IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfintech Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Marwadi Chandrana Intermediaries Brokers is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.

Also Read

Stock market live, November 26

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex zooms 1,000 pts, Nifty atop 26,200 amid buying across sectors

IPO

Frenzy to discipline: IPO mkt matures, but new capital lags promoter exits

ipo market listing share market

Exato Technologies IPO opens Nov 28; GMP 53%: Check price band, key dates

Stock Market LIVE, November 25, 2025

Stock Market Close, November 25, 2025: Sensex falls 314 points; Nifty at 25,885; SMIDs outshine

KK Silk Mills IPO

KK Silk Mills IPO opens on Nov 26: Check key dates, price band, lot size

Ravelcare IPO GMP

On Wednesday, November 26, the unlisted shares of Ravelcare were trading at ₹146, up ₹16 or 12.3 per cent against the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Ravelcare IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹11.5 crore from the net issue proceeds for marketing and advertisement expenses, and ₹7.8 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Mauje-Peth in Amravati. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Ravelcare financial overview

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Ravelcare reported revenue from operations of ₹24.97 crore, up 13 per cent from ₹22.08 crore in the previous financial year. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation stood at ₹6.81 crore, up from ₹6.64 crore. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹5.25 crore, up 4.6 per cent from ₹5.02 crore in the FY24.

More From This Section

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment today

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP

Excelsoft Tech IPO to list on Nov 26; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Fractal Analytics IPO gets Sebi nod

Fractal Analytics gets Sebi nod for ₹4,900 crore IPO; check key details

Sudeep Pharma IPO

Last day! Sudeep Pharma IPO closes today; subscription up 9x, NIIs lead

initial public offering, IPO

Singapore's energy firm Sembcorp plans IPO of Indian unit, says report

Topics : Stock Market Today SME IPOs IPOs BSE SME BSE Markets IPO allotment IPO GMP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon