Exato Technologies IPO opens Nov 28; GMP 53%: Check price band, key dates

Exato Technologies IPO opens Nov 28; GMP 53%: Check price band, key dates

Exato Technologies IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹133 to ₹140 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares

ipo market listing share market

Exato Technologies IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Exato Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of technology solutions provider Exacto Technologies will open for public subscription on Friday, November 28, 2025. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹37.45 crore, which comprises a combination of fresh issue of 2.3 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.4 million equity shares. Appuorv K Sinha is the promoter selling shareholder.
 
Exato Technologies IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹133 to ₹140 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,80,000 to bid for two lots consisting of 2,000 shares. 
 
 
Established in 2016, Exato Technologies is a customer transformation partner providing technology-driven solutions that enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. The company offer a wide range of services, including CX and Analytics, Unified Communications and Infrastructure, and Exato IQ. It caters to several key sectors, including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, Manufacturing, and IT/ITeS and BPO/KPO.
 
Exato Technologies has a presence in India, the US and Singapore. Its prominent clients include MakeMyTrip, RBL Bank, IGT Solutions, IKS, and WNS.

Here are the key details of Exato Technologies IPO:

Exato Technologies IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Exato Technologies were trading at ₹215, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹75 or 53.6 per cent against the upper end of the price band of ₹133 to ₹140.

Exato Technologies IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 3, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Thursday, December 4. Exato Technologies shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Exato Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while GYR Capital Advisors is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Exato Technologies IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to utilise ₹15.72 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for meeting its working capital requirements. Additionally, 6.8 crore will be used for investment in product development and ₹2.53 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain debt availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Exato Technologies financial overview

In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹124.22 crore, up 9.06 per cent from ₹113.9 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹15.95 crore in FY25, up from ₹9.07 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹9.74 crore against ₹5.3 crore in FY24.

Topics : IPOs SME IPOs IPO market IPO GMP BSE SME BSE Markets

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

