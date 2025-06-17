Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34 times; QIBs bid 88 times the quota

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34 times; QIBs bid 88 times the quota

The ₹1,387-crore IPO saw strong interest from institutional and HNI investors, with proceeds earmarked for expansion, subsidiary investment, and debt repayment

ipo market listing share market

Oswal Pumps raised ₹416 crore from anchor investors last week ahead of its IPO

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Oswal Pumps was subscribed 34.42 times on Tuesday, the concluding day of the issue. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 88 times, wealthy investors 36.70 times, and retail investors 3.60 times.
 
Oswal Pumps raised ₹416 crore from anchor investors last week ahead of its IPO.
 
The company priced its IPO in the range of ₹584 to ₹614 per share.
 
The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale of ₹497 crore. 
 
The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issuance for funding capital expenditure, investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, in the form of equity, funding the setting up of new manufacturing units at Karnal, and repayment of its and its subsidiaries’ debts.
 
 
Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, as well as electric motors, under the 'Oswal' brand. The company commenced operations in 2003 with the manufacture of low-speed monoblock pumps. Over the years, it expanded operations to manufacture grid-connected high-speed monoblock pumps, grid-connected submersible pumps and electric motors.
 

More From This Section

reit

Blackstone-Sattva REIT to raise ₹4,800 crore via IPO in August 2025

IPO, bell, initial public offering, NSDL

Sunshine Pictures, Lumino, M&B Engineering secure Sebi nod for IPOs

initial public offering, IPO

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.6x; strong HNI demand ahead of close

IPO, initial public offering

Hero FinCorp garners ₹260 crore from investors in pre-IPO placement round

IPOs, stock market trading, ipo filing, IPO valuation

ArisInfra Solutions Ltd sets IPO price band at Rs 210-222 per share

Topics : IPO stock market trading The Smart Investor Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon