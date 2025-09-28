Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / PayNearby plans to raise funds via IPO in FY27, says CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj

PayNearby plans to raise funds via IPO in FY27, says CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj

"We have initiated the IPO process and talks with three merchant bankers. We will soon select a merchant banker to proceed with the process," he said

PayNearby

For FY25, PayNearby reported gross revenue of about Rs 300 crore and a net profit of Rs 12 crore. The firm said it will add 550-600 employees by the end of the current fiscal as part of its expansion plans. Image: X@PayNearby

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based fintech company PayNearby is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) in FY27 as part of its expansion strategy, Anand Kumar Bajaj, the company’s founder, managing director and CEO, told news agency PTI.
 
“We have initiated the IPO process and talks with three merchant bankers. We will soon select a merchant banker to proceed with the process,” he said.
 
After appointing a merchant banker, the company plans to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi.
 
Founded in 2016, PayNearby provides digital financial and non-financial services through a large network of local retail outlets. Its offerings include cash deposits and withdrawals, money transfers, bill payments, insurance and digital banking — services aimed at bridging the gap between urban and rural financial access.
 
 
The company operates on a distribution-as-a-service (DaaS) model that enables local retail stores to deliver these services to their communities. PayNearby expects revenue to grow by 10 per cent in the ongoing financial year.

Also Read

Juspay, payment orchestration, payment aggregators, third-party routing, RBI, Reserve Bank of India, online payment aggregator, payment routing bias, card tokenization, merchant payments, fintech, digital payments, open-source payment orchestration,

Customer support and service major issues across fintechs: RBI study

(we systematically look at market intelligence, print and social media monitoring, and complaints that we receive from stakeholders, including our

FACE membership grows fourfold to 275 a year after SRO recognitionpremium

Fintech

Fintechs set for change as norms for debt collection practices are updatedpremium

Jar, Indian savings app

Savings app Jar posts ninefold revenue jump, reaches profitability

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

PhonePe, Paytm, Cred end rent service as RBI tightens payment rules

 
For FY25, PayNearby reported gross revenue of about Rs 300 crore and a net profit of Rs 12 crore. The firm said it will add 550-600 employees by the end of the current fiscal as part of its expansion plans.
 
In June, Bajaj highlighted the company’s recent financial track record, noting PayNearby has been profitable for 12 consecutive quarters. For FY25, the company reported an Ebitda of Rs 17 crore, with profitability strengthening over the past four quarters.
 
PayNearby has earmarked $50-60 million of investment over the next three years, funded through internal accruals, to expand its services and deepen its market presence.  “We aim to onboard the next 500 million citizens through our DaaS model. This will be achieved by deepening our presence in semi-urban and rural markets and scaling our UPI offering to the last mile,” he had told PTI.

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

Co-working major WeWork India to float ₹3,000 crore IPO on October 3

initial public offerings, IPO

Laser Power and Infra files draft papers with Sebi for ₹1,200 cr IPO

IPO, initial public offering

Behari Lal Engineering files draft papers for IPO, seeks to raise ₹110 cr

initial public offerings, IPO

CSM Technologies files draft papers for IPO with Sebi to raise funds

initial public offerings, IPO

Alcobrew Distilleries India files draft papers for IPO, eyes ₹258 crore

Topics : IPO Fintech sector finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon