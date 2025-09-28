Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Behari Lal Engineering files draft papers for IPO, seeks to raise ₹110 cr

Behari Lal Engineering files draft papers for IPO, seeks to raise ₹110 cr

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be deployed for funding capital expenditure requirements, repayment or prepayment of borrowings, and general corporate purposes

IPO, initial public offering

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd has filed draft papers with market regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd has filed draft papers with market regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 110 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 78.54 lakh shares by promoters and an investor shareholder SG Tech Engineering, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be deployed for funding capital expenditure requirements, repayment or prepayment of borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Behari Lal Engineering was established in Punjab in 1995 as Behari Lal Ispat Private Limited. In 2024, it was converted into a public limited company and renamed Behari Lal Engineering Limited to reflect its broader product portfolio and scale of operations.

 

The company manufactures engineering castings, alloy steel products, and metal rolls, which are used in industries such as steel, power, and heavy engineering.

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

CSM Technologies files draft papers for IPO with Sebi to raise funds

initial public offerings, IPO

Alcobrew Distilleries India files draft papers for IPO, eyes ₹258 crore

initial public offerings, IPO

Saatvik Green Energy makes disappointing debut; GK Energy jumps 10%

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital IPO to open October 6, anchor investor bids from October 3

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Curefoods secures ₹160 crore pre-IPO placement from 3State Ventures

It operates two integrated production units in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab -- a steel melting shop and foundry, and a rolling mill division. These facilities cover functions such as design, testing, and R&D, allowing the company to meet a range of customer requirements.

The company has supplied products to more than 1,600 customers across 19 states and 6 Union territories, and exports to 15 countries, including Germany, the United States, Brazil, South Africa, and the UAE.

Its customer base spans both private enterprises and government entities.

As of March 31, 2025, Behari Lal Engineering had an aggregate installed capacity of about 1.20 lakh tonnes per annum across its two facilities in Mandi Gobindgarh.

In FY2025, revenue from operations rose to Rs 508 crore from Rs 446 crore in FY2024. Profit after tax increased to Rs 53 crore from Rs 36 crore.

Emkay Global Financial Services and Systematix Corporate Services are the book-running lead managers to the public offering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

IPO calendar: 20 new IPOs, 27 listings set to hit markets next week

ipo market listing share market

Aarvee Engineering gears up for IPO, submits draft papers with Sebi

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO

Epack Prefab IPO sees healthy QIB demand on final day; GMP remains steady

initial public offering, IPO

Anand Rathi Share IPO booked 20x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Seshaasai Technologies IPO allotment status

Subscribed to Seshaasai Technologies IPO? Check allotment status, GMP here

Topics : initial public offering IPO initial public offering (IPO) fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon