Monday, June 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / PhonePe eyes $1.5 billion IPO, draft papers likely by early August

PhonePe eyes $1.5 billion IPO, draft papers likely by early August

Kotak Mahindra Capital, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley have been enlisted to manage PhonePe's IPO

PhonePe prepares for $1.5 bn IPO; investment banks, new board set up

PhonePe gears up for one of India’s largest fintech IPOs | Photo: PhonePe by Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform and a subsidiary of Walmart Inc, is preparing to file for an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise up to $1.5 billion. The move would value the fintech firm at approximately $15 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg.
 
The fintech aims to submit its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), a preliminary filing required by Indian regulators, by early August. However, the plan remains fluid and subject to change, as the discussions are still ongoing.
 
To manage the IPO, PhonePe has enlisted the services of top investment banks, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley.
 
 
Founded in 2015, PhonePe has grown to become the dominant player on India's real-time payment system: Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The platform boasts over 610 million registered users and processes daily transactions worth around ₹340 million. In 2023, the company secured $100 million in funding from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global Management, and TVS Capital Funds, with a valuation of $12 billion at that time.
 
UPI transactions hit a record high in May 2025, clocking 18.68 billion in volume and ₹25.14 trillion in value, marking a 4 per cent rise in volume and 5 per cent in value over April. Leading the pack, PhonePe processed 8.68 billion transactions worth ₹12.56 trillion, accounting for nearly half of the total UPI activity. Google Pay followed with 6.74 billion transactions and ₹8.85 trillion in value, while Paytm trailed with 1.27 billion transactions. Together, PhonePe and Google Pay handled over 80 per cent of UPI transactions. PhonePe maintained its dominance both in volume and value, strengthening its position as it gears up for an IPO.

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI to get faster from today; Daily caps on usage roll out from July 31

Banner-UPI

PhonePe acquires GSPay IP to launch UPI payments for new feature phones

Zarin Daruwala

Fintech major PhonePe appoints new board member as it prepares for IPO

PhonePe

PhonePe's Guardrails: Future of Payment Security

M N Srinivasu, a co-founder of BillDesk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

BillDesk's M N Srinivasu appointed IAMAI chairperson for two-year term

 
PhonePe had originally been incorporated in Singapore but shifted its legal domicile to India in 2022. This move has been believed to be done in anticipation of its public filing in India.
 
Earlier this month, the company added Zarin Daruwala to its board. Daruwala, the former CEO of Standard Chartered Bank India, led the bank from 2016 and previously held senior leadership roles at ICICI Bank, where she oversaw the wholesale banking division.
 
PhonePe’s board features a mix of global and Indian business leaders, including Walmart executives John David Rainey, Donna Morris, and Leigh Hopkins; TeamLease Services vice-chairman Manish Sabharwal; former Indian bureaucrat Tarun Bajaj; PhonePe chairman Rohit Bhagat; and the platform’s co-founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari.
 
If successful, PhonePe’s IPO could become one of the largest market debuts by an Indian fintech company.
 

More From This Section

PremiumHDB Financial

HDB Financial IPO pricing reflects investor feedback, say bankers

IPO, Initial public offerings

Arisinfra Solutions subscribed 2.6x; Sambhv Steel prices IPO at ₹77-₹82

Premiumoffice sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Co-working space aggregator Stylework plans $100 mn IPO in two years

IPO, initial public offering

Indian IPO market heads for busiest week with $1.7 billion in deals

ipo market listing share market

Arisinfra Solutions' IPO receives 24% subscription on day 1 of offer

Topics : IPO PhonePe Fintech Walmart BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon