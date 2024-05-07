Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Premier Roadlines IPO to open on May 10, price band at Rs 63-67 per share

The company's shares will open for public subscription on May 10 and end on May 14. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE's SME platform EMERGE, the company said in a statement

IPO

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Logistics solutions provider Premier Roadlines on Tuesday said it has fixed the price band at Rs 63 to Rs 67 per equity share for its initial public offer which will hit the capital market on Friday to mop up a little over Rs 40 crore.
The company's shares will open for public subscription on May 10 and end on May 14. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE's SME platform EMERGE, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The public offer is entirely a fresh issuance of up to 60.24 lakh equity shares, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
The IPO comprises 50 per cent of the net issue for QIB, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).
 
At the upper end of the price band, the company will raise up to Rs 40.36 crore from the initial public offering (IPO).
The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the issue to pare debt availed by the company, purchase vehicles for commercial purposes, meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Established in 2008, Premier Roadlines Ltd offers logistics solutions for companies, especially for surface transportation of goods between 1 MT and 250 MT. It also offers project logistics, oversized/overweight cargo and contracted logistics services across India.
Hem Securities Ltd is the sole book running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO activity ipo filing IPO India IPO market IPO demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon